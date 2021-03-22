SPRINGFIELD ARMORY XD-S MOD.2 OSP

Size Matters

You might ask, why a single-stack in this era of compact double-stacks like the company’s own Hellcat? The nifty little pistol is approximately the same height and length but packs 11+1 capacity in its flat-base magazine configuration. The new XD-S Mod.2 OSP leases space to 7+1 with the standard magazine with pinky extension. The gun ships with a second extended magazine offering 9+1 total capacity.

Contrary to what you might assume, the XD-S is actually slightly larger than the Hellcat thanks to its 3.5″ barrel (3″ for the Hellcat) so overall length for the XD-S is 6.3″ instead of 6″ for the Hellcat. The XD-S is also exactly 0.4″ taller at 4.4″. Where the XD-S “wins” in the compact size competition is width. It’s about 0.1″ slimmer than the Hellcat, hence the explanation for the capacity differences.

Is the larger size a drawback? This depends on your criteria. Yes, overall the Hellcat is a “smaller” pistol for concealed carry. For shooting, the slightly larger size and weight of the XD-S is a benefit, at least to me. Given the choice, I’ll always choose a physically larger pistol should I have to put rounds on a target fast. More surface area for the hands, more grip height, and a longer sight radius make the shooter’s job easier. Additional weight helps with recoil and follow-up shot management.

So, there’s my tradeoff. Do I want something slightly smaller and arguably slightly easier to carry?

Or do I want more confidence in my shooting if and when the time comes? How do those factors rank against a four-round difference in capacity? That’s up to you. I love the Hellcat too, but there’s a reason an XD-S has been in my regular carry rotation for nearly seven years.