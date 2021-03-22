SPRINGFIELD ARMORY XD-S MOD.2 OSP

Slim Applications
The 0.1" difference in width between the XD-S and Hellcat doesn’t sound like much, but it’s noticeable for certain applications. For IWB carry, the slimmer profile doesn’t yield a material benefit. Where the single-stack approach shines is under the light of different carry methods.
Since day one, I’ve often used an ankle holster for my original XD-S for either backup or situations where discretion is … appreciated. It fits into exactly the same size cigar box as a snubbie but is a heck of a lot slimmer and packs three more rounds than the classic .38.
For the same reasons, the XD-S makes a great pocket gun. The rules of spatial geometry always apply, so if you’re carrying a gun in a front pocket, a tenth of an inch matters. Not only for printing and concealment, but for the draw. A handgun that’s slightly too big for a pocket opening acts like a Monkey Trap. When you assume a firing grip in the pocket, you may experience troubles getting your gun-filled hand out cleanly.