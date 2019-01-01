Stoeger STR-9 Striker-Fired Pistol

Building upon its legacy...

Building upon its legacy of manufacturing quality firearms at an affordable price, Stoeger introduces the all-new STR-9 striker-fired, semi-automatic pistol. Chambered in 9mm with a 15+1 capacity, the STR-9 blends form and function to create an all-around solution for everyday carry, home protection or fun at the range.



