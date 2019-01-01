The Bond Bullpup Pistol

The System

The firing system of the Bullpup is a true Double-Action-Only, or DAO as we firearm aficionados might say. It has a pivoting hammer visible at the rear, and the very smooth trigger pull averages eight pounds on my test pistol. If you really know your gun, a slow careful pull will let you find that little hesitation-point as the hammer emerges allowing what is essentially a very precise final single action press at the end of the cycle.



With the DAO trigger system, there’s no need for a manual safety as it’s essentially the same as a DA revolver. There is a safety inside though, a firing-pin-block, cancelled in the last fraction of trigger pull. There’s no magazine-disconnect safety and no silly “flipper” in the wide, smooth-surfaced trigger. On top, at the rear of the chamber, a small opening lets you see if there’s a round in the chamber.



The only other external controls are the takedown lever and the push-button magazine release. There’s no slide hold-open after the last shot. With the rearward-feeding magazine, it would have been tough to include this feature.However, for a quick bore brush-out, you can set the takedown lever at its half-way point to lock the slide open.



The frame is high-tech lightweight alloy, finished in matte black on the test gun. The other parts, in natural matte, are stainless steel. The laminated-wood grips go around, meeting on the back-strap. At upper-rear, a deep in-curve gives a very comfortable hold. Later, other finishes may be offered.



In addition to the rear-feeding feature, the magazine is also different in another way — at the top, there’s no follower-piece. The spring is formed for smooth contact with the cartridge. It works flawlessly, but may be a bit unsettling for some older gun-people. During the Boberg production, a follower was offered separately, just for those who wanted to see one there.