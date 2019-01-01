The Day Tom Mix Didn't Die

The Plot Thickens

Our good friend, (the late) actor, Harry “Dobe” Carey, Jr., was still living in Durango at the time and I showed him the photographs. Dobe burst out laughing and said, “Oh, that was when Victoria found him with two black prostitutes. God, I hope they were good lookin’.” When I asked why, he said, “Because the divorce cost him a mint!”



Carey went on to say he was about 10 years old when Mix was shot by Victoria (Tom’s wife then). She was so enraged she took a pair of .38 Colt revolvers and began shooting Mix’s Duesenberg. Mix owned a 1929 Duesenberg at the time. He said when Mix ran outside to stop Victoria she turned the guns on him hitting him twice.



When I asked Dobe if the incident was in the papers he said it wasn’t, but his dad, actor Harry Carey, Sr., told his wife, Olive, and Dobe all about it, since the senior Carey knew everything going on in Hollywood in those days.



After filing the photos away for 15 years I came across them and decided to research the incident on the Internet, initially with no luck. Finally I came across a copy of a newspaper account, which reported Mix had gotten mad about some guests Victoria had invited over, and she had fired two shots inside the house, one lodging in a couch and the other one not located. It also mentioned Victoria was arrested, but not prosecuted.