Loading Data Only New Manuals Need Apply

Old Manuals

Looking at older Speer Manuals we find in #5 from 1962 very heavy loads for the .44 Special using the 250 grain Keith bullet. They go all the way up to 9.0 grains of Unique for 1,040 fps and 18.0 grains of #2400 for 1,075 fps. These loads stayed the same until 1970 and Manual #8 when they dropped the Unique recommendation to 8.0 grains and 1,020 fps. In #8 they also still listed 18.0 grains of #2400, however now the muzzle velocity is up to 1,200+ fps. This marks the last time they give loads with the Keith Bullet. Fun to read, but don’t use these loads!



The .44 Magnum arrived in the late 1950s and in the Lyman #42 Manual in 1960 the recommended maximum was 23.0 grains of #2400 for 1,350 fps with the 250 grain Lyman/Keith #429421 bullet. In the #46 Manual this was raised to 23.4 grains of #2400, however the muzzle velocity dropped to 1,232 fps. By Manual #48 in 2002 the powder charge was cut quite drastically down to 20.6 grains of #2400 and 1,250 fps where it still remains.



One of the reasons for the change in muzzle velocities, in addition to changes in brass, powder and primers, is at times they used an actual sixgun while other times a pressure test barrel for measuring velocities.



I find all this information quite fascinating, however I repeat — this is for historical information only. Reloading information to be reliable must be up to date, and the best place to find it is the latest published trusted sources.



