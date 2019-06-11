Non-Essential Essentials

There are certain items absolutely necessary for handloading. The list is shorter for the reloader than for the handloader. Yes, there’s a difference although we often use them interchangeably. The reloader is one who loads the same ammunition over and over again. The handloader is an experimenter constantly looking for better loads, tailoring different loads for different situations.



The reloader must have a quality press and a set of dies, a powder scale and a powder measure to set it with. The handloader must add what I call nonessential-essentials. Some of these we may be able to get along without, however they make life so much easier. This includes at least three loading manuals. On my bench you’ll find the current manuals from Hodgdon, Hornady, Lyman, Sierra, Speer and Western Powders. I load for virtually every handgun cartridge as well as several wildcats and many rifle cartridges. So you’ll find dies from Hornady, Lee, Lyman, RCBS, Redding and even a few like Lachmiller and Herter’s which are both long gone.



I’ve been using the RCBS Pro 2000 since it first came out so I not only have shell plates for every sixgun cartridge but also a long list of 20 die plates each holding four dies so I can seat and crimp in separate operations. I load a lot of cast bullets so I always have the latest Lyman Cast Bullet Handbook as well as my friend Glen Fryxell’s excellent and comprehensive book on cast bullets entitled From Ingot To Target: A Cast Bullet Guide For Handgunners.



When I started reloading/handloading I got most of my cartridge cases by first shooting factory loads and using the same cardboard boxes for my handloads. They didn’t last very long and I was very happy to see the first plastic cartridge boxes. Life became much easier when MTM arrived on the scene. Their sturdy plastic cartridge boxes have hinged lids snapping shut securely. They are tailor-made for all different cartridges. Some of those for larger cartridges even have a carrying handle.