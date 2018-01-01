HatsanUSA Sortie Air Pistol

HatsanUSA announces the arrival of the Sortie, a semi-auto air pistol. The pre-charged pneumatic air pistol is available in .177, .22 and .25 calibers. It sports a refillable 62cc on board air cylinder for up to 28 shots per fill. The Sortie features a fully shrouded, precision rifled barrel, includes a quick-fill nozzle and comes with adjustable TRUGLO fiber optic sights. A combo Weaver/dovetail rail is milled into the receiver for 11mm or 22mm optics. It comes with three rotary magazines (14-shot capacity in .177, 12 shots in .22 and or 10 shots in .25 caliber).

HatsanUSA

(877) 278-4448

www.americanhandguner.com/company/hatsan-usa