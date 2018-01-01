Heizer Defense PKO-45 9mm

The ultra-thin PKO-45 9mm semi-auto from Heizer Defense is adept for home defense and concealed carry. Notable features include a reversed guide rod spring and fixed barrel, which lowers the bore axis to reduce felt recoil and effectively eliminate muzzle rise. Composed of U.S. Aerospace-grade stainless steel, the PKO-45 is available in four colors and accommodates five-round flush fit and seven-round extended magazines. A fifth color, Hedy Jane Blaze, will be available later in 2018.

