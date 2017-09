On the heels of its recent debut, Heizer introduces four additional colors to the PKO45 semi-auto pistol: champagne, copperhead, ghost grey and tactical black. The PKO45’s USA Aerospace stainless steel frame and barrel accommodates five-round flush fit and seven-round extended magazines. It features a fixed barrel and weighs about 25 oz. (Model shown in copperhead.

(888) 965-0972

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/heizer-defense