Hodgdon announces the release of CFE BLK, a spherical powder specifically formulated for the .300 AAC Blackout cartridge. The powder provides full function of MSR-type rifles throughout the range of bullet weights. It also performs in smaller-capacity cartridges, particularly varmint rounds such as the .17 Hornet, .17 Ackley Hornet, .218 Bee, .221 Fireball and more. It’s available in 1- and 8-lb. containers.

(913) 362-9455

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/hodgdon-powder-company