Hodgdon Triple Seven Firestar Pellet

Hodgdon announces a new solution for muzzleloader hunters and shooters, the TRIPLE SEVEN FIRESTAR PELLET. This pellet is designed for modern, .50-caliber inline muzzleloaders using 209 primers. The revolutionary, star-shaped geometric design features longitudinal grooves to provide more surface area for ignition. The outcome of this unique shape is a cleaner burning pellet, as well as higher velocity, delivering up to 50 feet per second increase over similar 100-gr. equivalent loads. It began shipping in February 2018 in a 60-count clamshell that can hang on a peg or set on a shelf.

(913) 362-9455

www.shootingindustry.com/company/hodgdon-powder-company