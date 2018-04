Hoffner Knives now offers the Hand Lanyard for the Hoffner Beast and Hand Spear. This braided 550 cord with quick connects is both functional and stylish. The Hoffner Hand Lanyard keeps the knife from slipping in the hand when chopping or swinging. Available in black, khaki and olive.

