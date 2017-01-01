Home Carry Handgun

The logical counter to the increasing possibility of home invasion

By Rich Grassi

(Excerpts from the 2017 American Handgunner Personal Defense Special Edition)

These days, burglars seem to be less concerned about breaking into an occupied dwelling than they did in the past. Doesn’t sound very smart, does it? With the rise of the new “gun culture,” things are changing. Whereas people used to buy a gun, fire a few rounds, clean it and throw it in the sock drawer — there to remain until the estate is inventoried 30 years later — people now buy guns, carry them and shoot them too!

The old saw burglars are “as scared of you as you are of them” is no longer operative. Whatever the reason, we’re seeing more about home invasions and this leads us to some critical issues pertaining to how to prepare for defense in such situations.

Stash Or Pack?

You might think the solution is to store handguns around your residence. Again, this is not a good idea. There’s an internet video of a toddler scaling the side of a refrigerator to get at something his parents didn’t want him to have — and that’s only a toddler.

You can do what you want, but I’m uncomfortable with the “stash ’em around” concept. Will you remember where every single gun is and have them all gathered up and secured before strangers or family with children show up?

If you want to carry a pistol to the living room when you sit to watch television, what do you do with it when you get up to refill your iced tea? Carry it with you? Will you remember to carry it back?

Staging guns around the house isn’t the answer — for reasons of access and potential tragedy. Slinging a carbine or fowling piece and wearing it around the house may lead to your significant other seeking an involuntary commitment for you, as well as one of those snazzy cross-armed sports coats they have at The Home.

So what’s left? What do you end up with? Well, carrying a gun.

For home carry, old-school can still be cool. This alloy Colt Agent .38 snubbie (right) — featuring the original factory hammer shroud — has some miles on it, but it’s still serviceable enough to allow you to escape to where you have heavier artillery hidden.

Discreet yet accessible, this DeSantis IWB rig would be an ideal choice for home carry.

Bianchi’s Model 4501 Pocket Change holster is obviously designed to be stuck in a pocket.

