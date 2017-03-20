Exclusive: Hudson H9 — Rock Solid Innovation

“This Ain’t Your Grandaddy’s 1911…”

By Tank Hoover

For three and a half years Cy Hudson, and his wife, Lauren, owner’s of Hudson Manufacturing in Texas, just couldn’t leave well enough alone. Thankfully for us, they didn’t! The H9 9mm pistol is their flagship design showing how they combined the best of both worlds in a new 9mm pistol.

A hybrid of tradition and innovation, the H9 is an all-steel, striker-fired pistol with a 1911-style frame and trigger, with integral safety. The steel frame angle makes for a low-bore axis/high grip for natural pointability, reducing felt recoil.

The forged stainless steel slide comes with both front and rear serrations for a positive grip during slide manipulation and press checking. A Trijicon HD front sight, combined with a low profile rear-sight gives the H9 a sharp sight picture with a sight radius of 6.26″. The 4.28″ barrel is also stainless steel.

Internal Workins’ And Stuff

The H9 has an all stainless steel drop-in chassis. All rotation of the mechanism is moved rearward to the sear, rather than the trigger, as in most guns. The H9 is a non-linkage, cam system sitting forward on the locking-lug, which doubles as the takedown pin. The lower front portion of the frame houses the full-size recoil spring for reliable functioning. The H9 comes with VZ G-10 stocks, while Hogue developed the G-10 back strap. H&M black nitride is used on all exterior metal parts for a durable finish.

Other Goodies

Hudson also has available, a traditionally styled 1911 trigger, without the integral safety, along with a traditional thumb safety for you die-hard 1911 fans. The H9 has ambidextrous slide locks and the magazine release is reversible. The H9 ships with three, all-steel, 15 +1 double stack magazines. It is 7.6″ long, 5.6″ tall and 1.24″ thick. It weighs 34 ounces empty and trigger pull is factory set at 4.75-5.0 pounds, with .115″ trigger travel.

If you’re in the market for a gun combining tradition with today’s innovations and accessories, the Hudson H9 may be the gun for you. With the ability to personally modify your choice of safety and trigger, the H9 offers choice options rare in the industry. Hudson has seven patents pending, and MSRP on the H9 is $1,147.

For further information: https://www.hudsonmfg.com

Check Back For More Exclusive Articles