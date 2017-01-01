Hunters & Shooters: Help Prevent Wildfires

The target shooting and hunting community prides itself on being safe and responsible with firearms in all situations — from using them outdoors to storing them safely at home. Sometimes, however, unusual conditions such as extremely dry environments require an extra level of awareness and safety on the part of shooters.

Wildfires have many possible causes and during dry and hot weather conditions shooters’ use of certain ammunition and targets could accidentally ignite a wildfire.

Target shooters and hunters, as well as other outdoor enthusiasts, should consider the potential consequences of their activities in fire-prone environments. Spread the message with NSSF’s printable posters, audio PSA and pre-made social posts.

Info and charts provided by NSSF. Click Here For More Info.