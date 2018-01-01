IMR Powders For Magnum Calibers

IMR, a Hodgdon Powder Company brand, announces IMR 8133 — a magnum powder joining the Enduron family for 2018. This new powder is designed specifically for magnum calibers, such as .300 Remington Ultra Magnum, 28 Nosler or the .264 Winchester Magnum, among many others. This powder is the slowest burn rate among the Enduron powders and compares in burn rate to Hodgdon Retumbo. The new Enduron 8133 powder will be available to ship in 1- and 8-lb. canisters by February 2018.

(913) 362-9455

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/imr-powder-co