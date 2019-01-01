A SHOT Show Retrospective And Thoughts On Gun Control

Stand in line if you have to, but if you want a reliable, well-designed, battlefield-tested look no further than these new-old Walthers. Yeah, the Germans used them in WWII, which proves nothing. They also used Lugers and Walther P38s and we don’t hear anyone complaining too much about their history with the “wrong” army.



We chatted with one of the Walther guys at the range. Walther is building these guns for the first time in a long time — they’ve been available through the years from other companies via licensing agreements — but this time around, they’re a combination of components from the Walther factory in Germany and the Walther factory in Arkansas. After running a bunch of ammunition downrange and hitting pretty much everything that was aimed at, suffice to say the newest incarnation of the gun made famous by a string of James Bond films is a keeper.



Do we want one? Did the fictional Bond drive a Bentley before he drove that Aston Martin?



Thanks also to the fact that ammunition development over the past several years has been good to the .380 ACP cartridge. New bullet designs and new propellants are getting everything possible out of the .380 ACP (a.k.a. “9mm Short”).



The PPK holds six rounds in the magazine while the slightly longer-framed PPK/S holds seven in the magazine.



We’ve always had a fondness for the PPK platform, and screen heroes from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig had nothing to do with it. It’s a slick, sleek double-action that hides flat against the body in an IWB rig, and it can tuck safely in the cargo pocket of a down vest or parka, or hide rather well in an ankle holster.



According to Walther’s website, the pistol in both PPK and PPK/S configurations is available in either “black” or stainless. We only ran ball ammunition through the pistol, but if this baby were stuffed with JHPs, somebody on the receiving end would be in a heap of trouble.



The slide-mounted safety on our test gun worked like a champ, and there are two magazine styles one with a flat floorplate or one with the trademark extension for the pinky.



The pistol has a 3.1-inch barrel, has a 13.4-pound DA trigger and 6.1-pound single-action letoff. The beavertail is ample enough to prevent a nasty pinch of the gun hand during cycling.



It’s got an OAL of 6.1 inches, but the PPK is 3.8 inches high while the PPK/S is a bit higher at 4.3 inches.



If you like pocket pistols, you’re going to love the newest series of Walther PPK/PPK/S pistols, or you just don’t know legendary handguns. By now, it should be shipping to retailers, and there was quite a bit of interest from dealers during the SHOT Show.



What’s your pleasure, black or stainless?



Or do you prefer shaken, but not stirred?

