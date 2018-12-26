After the next mass shooting, what will anti-gunners demand?

Good Guys With Guns

When two guys decided to try their hand at shoplifting out in Washington State, they picked the wrong state and the wrong store, a Coastal Farm & Ranch in Marysville, and were definitely there at the wrong time.



When the two suspects walked out of the store, they were allegedly carrying four commercial nail guns valued at more than $400 each, according to the Everett Herald. But not to worry because they didn’t get far, the newspaper noted.



Washington may be a “blue” state politically, but when it comes hardware, those who aren’t stealing it are packing it. There are more than 605,000 active concealed pistol licenses in circulation, roughly one in ten adults, and when our sticky-fingered perps attempted to drive away they got to meet six—count ‘em, six—of those armed citizens, all with guns raised, the newspaper detailed.



Then came the big “oops” in judgment, according to published reports. There were good guys with guns on the right, on the left and one in front. The suspect in the passenger seat reportedly told his wheelman, “He won’t shoot, run him over.” The driver tapped the gas pedal and the fellow in front was either struck or bumped but he landed on the hood.



At that point, having just witnessed what might be vehicular assault, one of the armed citizens shot out the front left tire of the car. A second armed citizen put two rounds into the rear tire. The incident reportedly was caught by a security video cam.



Marysville police found the car with two flat tires about three blocks away. They quickly rounded up the two hombres who were on board, and who claimed they hadn’t hit anybody.



But there was a mystery. When the cops returned to the parking lot, the armed citizens were nowhere to be found. Perhaps they were concerned that they might face charges for having fired to disable the getaway car, and when police asked the armed citizens to contact them for statements, there was a not-so-surprising failure to communicate.

