Amid all the NRA bashing, some good news on guns

But the fireworks overshadowed some good news for gun owners, and bad news for the anti-gun-rights governor of New York State and city officials in the Big Apple. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the City of New York to delay a challenge to the city’s Draconian handgun regulation that restricts handgun owners from actually taking their sidearms anywhere outside their homes. The exception is to travel to a gun range inside the city.



Known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York, this is the first Second Amendment-related action accepted by the Supremes since 2010.



That regulation is being challenged with NRA support, and earlier this year, the high court accepted the case for review. The prevailing wisdom is that the court, with a conservative majority, would not take that case unless its intent is to overturn the law, and that makes anti-gunners very uncomfortable.



At the same time, the state Supreme Court’s appellate division overturned the conviction of the first man prosecuted under the extremist SAFE (Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement) Act. That court unanimously overturned Benjamin Wassell’s 2013 conviction for allegedly having sold a semiautomatic rifle to an undercover investigator, according to the Buffalo News.



While it wasn’t a case brought by the Second Amendment Foundation, which was responsible for the landmark McDonald v. City of Chicago case to the U.S. Supreme Court, SAF’s Alan Gottlieb praised the two court decisions. He said the Supreme Court and the New York court rulings “should be a clear signal that the state, and New York City, have taken gun control to unacceptable extremes. They need to be reined in.”



New York City officials wanted to delay the case so they could have time to change the law. The high court nixed that, allowing the case to proceed. Attorneys for the plaintiffs noted in their arguments against the city’s request that the city has had years to change its law, and only signaled it might when the Supreme Court decided to review the case.



If Gottlieb is correct, and the courts are beginning to clamp down on egregious gun control laws, it could pry open the floodgates and launch a much-hoped-for string of gun law reviews. More than two years ago, Gottlieb called on President Donald Trump to “make the Second Amendment great again.” With his federal court appointments, and his selection of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court, he may be doing exactly that.

