Amid all the NRA bashing, some good news on guns
When the National Rifle Association met recently in Indianapolis, it was clear from the outset that rancor would reign, although nobody saw the departure of Ollie North as president amid what became something of a game of competing allegations between him and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.
But the fireworks overshadowed some good news for gun owners, and bad news for the anti-gun-rights governor of New York State and city officials in the Big Apple. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the City of New York to delay a challenge to the city’s Draconian handgun regulation that restricts handgun owners from actually taking their sidearms anywhere outside their homes. The exception is to travel to a gun range inside the city.
Known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York, this is the first Second Amendment-related action accepted by the Supremes since 2010.
That regulation is being challenged with NRA support, and earlier this year, the high court accepted the case for review. The prevailing wisdom is that the court, with a conservative majority, would not take that case unless its intent is to overturn the law, and that makes anti-gunners very uncomfortable.
At the same time, the state Supreme Court’s appellate division overturned the conviction of the first man prosecuted under the extremist SAFE (Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement) Act. That court unanimously overturned Benjamin Wassell’s 2013 conviction for allegedly having sold a semiautomatic rifle to an undercover investigator, according to the Buffalo News.
While it wasn’t a case brought by the Second Amendment Foundation, which was responsible for the landmark McDonald v. City of Chicago case to the U.S. Supreme Court, SAF’s Alan Gottlieb praised the two court decisions. He said the Supreme Court and the New York court rulings “should be a clear signal that the state, and New York City, have taken gun control to unacceptable extremes. They need to be reined in.”
New York City officials wanted to delay the case so they could have time to change the law. The high court nixed that, allowing the case to proceed. Attorneys for the plaintiffs noted in their arguments against the city’s request that the city has had years to change its law, and only signaled it might when the Supreme Court decided to review the case.
If Gottlieb is correct, and the courts are beginning to clamp down on egregious gun control laws, it could pry open the floodgates and launch a much-hoped-for string of gun law reviews. More than two years ago, Gottlieb called on President Donald Trump to “make the Second Amendment great again.” With his federal court appointments, and his selection of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court, he may be doing exactly that.
NRA Controversy On 'GUN TALK' Sunday
The Outdoor Wire reported Thursday that GUN TALK, the nationally-syndicated radio program hosted by Tom Gresham, will feature a discussion of the on-going controversy involving leaked memos from the National Rifle Association.
NRA is in the spotlight due to what appears to be internal turmoil at the organization. The New York state attorney general is also targeting the association.
Sunday’s program will look at allegations of “potential misuse of funds by top NRA officials,” according to The Outdoor Wire.
Joining Gresham to discuss the situation will be Rob Pincus.
GUN TALK airs Sunday 2-5 p.m. (Eastern), 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Pacific) on more than 255 stations.
Meanwhile, NRA Rancor Feeds Anti-Gunners
While opposing factions have been fighting over some serious allegations regarding NRA finances and public relations contracts, a remark by John Feinblatt, president of the anti-gun-rights Everytown for Gun Safety, should have been a wake-up shot across the bow.
“The bottom line is this,” Feinblatt observed. “As the NRA plummets, the gun safety movement just keeps growing.”
Well, it’s actually the gun prohibition movement, according to people looking at the big picture, and all of this fury over the NRA might be about more than alleged mismanagement. It comes 18 months before the 2020 election and, according to several people with whom Insider Online spoke at the recent NRA convention, it might just have a higher goal in mind: Derail or injure the organization so its effectiveness during the 2020 campaign season is diminished.
Did some people at NRA foul up? That’s what is being alleged, on a multi-million-dollar scale.
Indiana Governor Holcomb’s Good Move
While NRA was at Indy for its 148th annual members’ meetings, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a comprehensive gun rights bill that, according to the association, “will make it easier for law-abiding Hoosiers to defend themselves.”
The new law eliminates state fees for the new five-year carry license, according to an NRA news release, and allows gun owners more ability to carry guns in churches. By no small coincidence, just days after Holcomb inked the legislation there was a shooting at a California synagogue, underscoring the importance of self-defense everywhere, including places of worship.
NRA’s Chris Cox said the new law “ensures that the most vulnerable gun owners are able to protect themselves without worrying about the cost of a license.”
Giffords Touts New Gun Owner Group
Former Congresswoman-turned-gun control advocate Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords recently announced what amounts to a new Minnesota gun control group made up of gun owners.
Calling themselves the Minnesota Gun Owners for Safety, it’s the second such organization to pop up. The first was in Colorado earlier this year, and veteran gun rights journalist David Codrea said they are reminiscent of the American Hunters and Shooters Association, created some years ago to divide gun owners and hunters as a national election loomed.
Giffords confirmed that when she told the New York Times, “That will help break up the power of the gun lobby, too.”
Any questions?
New From Ruger Custom Shop
Sturm, Ruger has announced a new eight-round Custom Shop Super GP100 competition revolver, and it’s a very impressive wheelgun.
Featuring a stainless steel frame, fluted cylinder and barrel combined with the action of Ruger’s Super Redhawk, the new Custom Shop Super GP100 has an adjustable rear sight, quick-change fiber optic front sight, two-spring lockwork and PVD coating. The half-lug 5.5-inch barrel sleeve and shroud is contoured for fast ejection. The barrel has a target crown.
Chambered for the .357 Magnum cartridge, this new Ruger entry has a peg-style grip frame so it will accept GP100 or Super Redhawk custom grips. It comes with a Hogue wood grip.
There are cuts in the barrel shroud to reduce weight and improve the handgun’s balance, and according to Ruger, the cylinder and extractor are cut for moon clips to allow for quick reloading during competition.
It comes in a waterproof hard case with three moon clips, cleaning rod, gun peg and other extras.
What About Dodge, Toyota or Nissan?
A Bedford County, Va., man is in big trouble, allegedly having shot three people in an argument over who makes a better vehicle, Ford or Chevrolet.
When lawmen arrived at the scene, they found three people outside. The suspect, identified as Mark Edwin Turner, 56, allegedly argued with his girlfriend, her son and her son’s girlfriend. Turner apparently pulled a knife on his girlfriend’s son and she got between the two, and was stabbed in the back for her effort.
Then, according to WSET, the suspect went inside the house and came back out with a gun. The girlfriend again got between the two and this time, Turner allegedly shot her five times in the leg. He then allegedly shot her son in the arm, and the son’s girlfriend was hit by two bullets that ricocheted.
A tactical team was called out, and eventually they shot Turner with a beanbag round and took him into custody.
Now, here come the non-surprises. In addition to being charged with “felony malicious wounding,” and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the suspect is also reportedly charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The report also said “drugs were involved.” Two of the victims in this fracas reportedly told lawmen “there was possible drug activity at the residence.” Taken as evidence were two cell phones, a handgun, a wooden baseball bat, “three green plants” and “a smoking device.” There was also “drug paraphernalia,” the story said.
