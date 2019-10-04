And the Survey Says… ‘People Like Background Checks’

To a lesser degree, according to a Gallup poll back in 2016, 80 percent support Voter ID laws. Out of that bunch, 95 percent of identified Republicans like Voter ID laws, while only 63 percent of those who identified as Democrats like the requirement.



Bounce back to the Quinnipiac poll about background checks. According to the data, a whopping 98 percent of identified Democrats want universal background checks. Among identified Republicans, 92 percent support background checks for all gun owners.



In poll after poll, according to a report by PolitiFact, all the surveys do show heavy support for background checks, all in the 80- to lower 90-percent range.



Then something interesting happened with the Quinnipiac survey, taken back in May. When the question was “Do you support or oppose requiring individuals to obtain a license before being able to purchase a gun,” 92 percent of Democrats support that, but only 65 percent of Republicans do, and 75 percent of independents like the idea.



And when the question was about supporting or opposing a nationwide ban on the sale of so-called “assault weapons,” only 39 percent of Republicans go along, while 87 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents support the idea.



There is invariably a question missing from these surveys. “Do you know the difference between a privilege and a right?”



Rights are not subject to a public vote. They can’t be, except in the minds of people who want to trample on someone else’s exercise of a right they don’t like.



You should not be required to have a license to exercise a constitutionally protected right. Evidently, a lot of people need a civics lesson and a course on the Constitution.