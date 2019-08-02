Believe It or Not, You Are a Wildlife Conservationist
Inspired by recent remarks from Democrat Joe Biden that the firearms industry is “the enemy,” which we discussed in last week’s installment, Insider Online did a little homework to prove that gun and ammunition manufacturers, and all of you who buy their products, are the best friends American wildlife has.
Every time you buy a gun or a box of ammunition, you help provide the excise tax revenue to the Federal aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, commonly known as the Pittman-Robertson Fund, in honor of its two congressional sponsors. The act became law back in September 1937 and it’s been collecting millions of dollars that are apportioned to state wildlife agencies annually.
For FY 2019, that came to $673,586,164. Of that, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, “A total of $41,800,841 has been temporarily sequestered from the wildlife restoration fund and will be available for apportionment next year.” Pay it forward, as they say.
Nobody else comes close to providing financial support for wildlife. Even shooters who don’t hunt financially support this effort, of which some monies are used for range development.
In addition to guns and ammunition, there’s an excise tax on archery equipment and arrow components, so bowhunters provide a share of the revenues. The excise tax on firearms and ammunition is 11 percent.
Here’s something else we learned from perusing USFWS material. Starting back in 1970, half of the tax on pistols and revolvers may be used by the states for hunter safety programs. That’s one way to pass along a tradition that frequently translates into zealous protection of the Second Amendment.
Give yourselves a pat on the back.
New Zealand gun control fail
Earlier this year following the horrendous attack on a pair of mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that island nation’s Parliament knee-jerked its way to banning certain semi-auto firearms.
But a recent report in Reason magazine rained on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s parade by reporting, “Only around 700 weapons had been turned over.” Nobody knows how many of the now-contraband firearms remain in private hands because there’s been no registry.
That’s fine with Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, a national grassroots gun rights organization that seems to be getting more attention from activist gun owners amid the National Rifle Association’s current turmoil.
Gottlieb said the New Zealand experience should be a lesson to Democrats now running for president. They’ve all got some kind of gun control scheme, all of which CCRKBA considers “extreme.”
“From poll leader Joe Biden down to last place Washington Gov. Jay Inslee,” said Gottlieb, “every Democrat running has offered some new degree of gun control to include bans on many semiautomatic firearms. But New Zealanders, who don’t even enjoy a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in their constitution, are balking at the notion of turning in their firearms.”
“When a government starts penalizing law-abiding citizens for crimes they didn’t commit,” he added, “it’s up to those citizens to resist. We understand there are legal challenges in the works, and we support that.”
Last print edition of an Icon
July has seen the final print issue of TheGunMag.com, the print and online successor of the former GUN WEEK, the foldout newsprint tabloid that was once virtually the “newspaper of record” in the firearms community.
Owned by the Second Amendment Foundation, the publication will continue life online, according to a message from retiring Executive Editor Joe Tartaro. Over the years, “TGM,” as it came to be known, offered news, views and reviews of firearms news, from the political to the mechanical.
Certainly not the only publication to see its presses stopped in recent memory, TGM and its predecessor saw and reported a lot of history. Tartaro’s “Hindsight” column, always located on the back inside page, was possibly the most popular and widely read part of the magazine.
Tartaro, now in his eighties, chose this time to finally retire after a long and eventful career that included involvement in the famous 1977 Cincinnati “Reform” meeting of the National Rifle Association.
Alleged ‘road rage’ gone really bad
We have to admit, this has all the makings of a hit country song including the Alabama location.
A woman identified by Fox News as Erica Cole is in a heap of trouble, as they say, for turning an alleged road rage incident into something a lot worse, and far more painful. She was with her husband, Nicholas, when this incident got started in Dodge City (yes, there is one in Alabama’s Cullman County) and ended in Bremen, a few miles to the southwest via Highway 69. This is south of Lewis Smith Lake.
There was some sort of “altercation” during which Mrs. Cole apparently produced a firearm. Reportedly intending to shoot a “second party,” she instead plugged her hubby in the head, but he survived. Now his wife is charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
A fatal career choice
A would-be armed robber tried to pull a stick-up at a Texas fireworks stand—a dumb place to be waving a gun around, regardless of your intentions—and got shot with his own gun.
The unidentified 19-year-old walked up to the fireworks stand on July 4, pulled the gun and demanded cash. According to KTRK News, frightened employees began putting money on the counter, and that’s when the suspect put his pistol down to grab the cash.
According to CNN, that was when a “quick-thinking employee” who apparently is pretty fast with his hands grabbed the gun and shot the teen in the face. He died from the wound three days later.
