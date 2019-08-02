Believe It or Not, You Are a Wildlife Conservationist

New Zealand gun control fail

Earlier this year following the horrendous attack on a pair of mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that island nation’s Parliament knee-jerked its way to banning certain semi-auto firearms.



But a recent report in Reason magazine rained on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s parade by reporting, “Only around 700 weapons had been turned over.” Nobody knows how many of the now-contraband firearms remain in private hands because there’s been no registry.



That’s fine with Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, a national grassroots gun rights organization that seems to be getting more attention from activist gun owners amid the National Rifle Association’s current turmoil.



Gottlieb said the New Zealand experience should be a lesson to Democrats now running for president. They’ve all got some kind of gun control scheme, all of which CCRKBA considers “extreme.”



“From poll leader Joe Biden down to last place Washington Gov. Jay Inslee,” said Gottlieb, “every Democrat running has offered some new degree of gun control to include bans on many semiautomatic firearms. But New Zealanders, who don’t even enjoy a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in their constitution, are balking at the notion of turning in their firearms.”



“When a government starts penalizing law-abiding citizens for crimes they didn’t commit,” he added, “it’s up to those citizens to resist. We understand there are legal challenges in the works, and we support that.”