Coming in mid-May: Fifth Annual USCCA Concealed Carry Expo

This time around, Michalowski said there will be approximately 160 exhibitors and more than 70 seminars throughout the 2 ½-day event. Of particular import, he said, is a program featuring former police officer Ron Aguiar, who will present information on “Defending Houses of Worship.”



Memories are still fresh in Pittsburgh from last October’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, not to mention last month’s horrendous terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand. Of course, the immediate reactions from government officials in both countries was to call for additional restrictions on gun owners.



But as Michalowski and his colleagues know, being able to fight back has its merits. Aguiar has written a book about providing security to houses of worship titled “Keeping Your Church Safe.” The same principles can apply to synagogues and mosques.



This program was not set up in response to the two tragedies. Michalowski said the expo is typically planned 18 months in advance, so this was in the works long before Pittsburgh or Christchurch.



“This is an education seminar wrapped around a consumer show,” Michalowski said in an interview with Insider Online. “We’ll have a live fire opportunity for people who want to try out different guns, supervised by USCCA instructors.”



There will be a program for women, led by women. Visitors will find firearms and equipment exhibits, and an event called The Proving Ground. The latter will involve a live, on-stage training event.

