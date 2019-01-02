Data Tells All: 2018 Was A Year For Gun Control, And Gun Control Failures

Anti-gunners: Pay Attention

Gun prohibitionists now demanding all sorts of new restrictions with Democrats now in control of the U.S. House of Representatives need to pay attention to an interesting story out of Oregon.



Authorities there put the cuffs on a pair of gents who were found standing outside of a car on Highway 204 outside the town of Weston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies who contacted these guys discovered that the driver, identified as Jaime Flores Torres, Jr. had “multiple felony warrants” out for his arrest. His companion, Gregorio Uribe Diaz was also wanted for several felonies and there was plenty of paperwork to prove it.



Torres, who was booked into the Umatilla County Jail, had a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and—surprise of surprises—a bunch of stolen firearms in his car. Bad luck for him, the homeowner who owned several of those guns just happened to drive up to the scene on the highway to tell the deputies his home had just been robbed. Other guns in the car had been reported stolen from Walla Walla County in neighboring Washington State.



And it gets worse. The YakTriNews reported that in addition to all his other problems, Torres also had “suspected methamphetamine in his possession.” Charges include felon in possession of firearms, unlawful possession of firearms and first-degree burglary.



Now, all those who think gun control laws prevent bad guys from getting guns, raise your hands.