Data Tells All: 2018 Was A Year For Gun Control, And Gun Control Failures

2019
3
When Second Amendment activists descend on the Washington State capitol in Olympia Friday morning, there will be plenty of talk about the extremist gun control proposals that will be considered by the Legislature over the next several weeks, and a little perspective might be in order.
For openers, the entire state of Washington will once again have racked up far fewer homicides than any of the five following cities: Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Detroit or Los Angeles. Insider Online doesn’t have the final data for Evergreen State murders last year, but in 2017 the state saw 228 killings, and the number of slayings in Seattle—the headquarters city of the anti-gun Alliance for Gun Responsibility and the hotbed of gun control activity in the Northwest—appears to be up about 40 percent.
Chicago continued to rack up a body count in 2018. Screen snip, YouTube, Maggio News image from “Bloody Chicago, The Most Violent Stretch of Boulevard in the City
Last year in Chicago, there were 561 murders and city leaders were actually happy because that’s down for the second year in a row. In Detroit, killers racked up 261 slayings, while Baltimore saw 309 homicides and Los Angeles toe-tagged 243 victims. New York logged another 278 killings.
Washington, D.C. managed to keep their killings at a manageable level, but the 160 slayings translated to what WTOP News noted was a sharp increase over the 2017 body count of 116 murders. The District of Columbia has about 40,000 fewer residents than Seattle, where there were about 31 murders, not all of them with firearms.
Remember these numbers because there is something significant in the background, especially in the data between the two Washingtons. In Washington State, getting a concealed pistol license is a fairly simple process with no training requirement (anti-gunners are trying to change that this year), and the year ended with more than 608,000 active CPLs. In Washington, D.C. there is a training requirement and it is very difficult to get a carry permit.
Want to carry one of these for personal protection in Seattle? It’s a simple process. But not so in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York or Chicago. Guess which city had the fewest homicides in 2018. (Dave Workman photo)
Want a carry permit in Baltimore? Don’t hold your breath. Want one in Los Angeles? Good luck with that. And in New York City, be patient, have a fat checkbook and expect to be turned down flat. Maryland, California, New York and Illinois all have tough gun control laws, yet medical examiners and coroners in those states stay pretty busy. Whatever lawmakers are doing, it’s not working.
Yet, it’s out in the Pacific Northwest where the gun prohibition lobby wants even more restrictions on gun owners, because of what they call an “epidemic of gun violence.” Compared to the other communities mentioned here, Washington State is almost comatose, yet the state—where a citizen initiative passed in November that erased the right of young adults to buy any semiautomatic rifle, including a .22-caliber rimfire—has become a test tube for gun control schemes.
When the Baltimore Sun did its annual analysis of murders in the city, the newspaper discovered that 57 percent of the city’s homicide victims (175) were shot in the head.
In 2017, when 342 people were slain, 45 percent of them suffered fatal head wounds, the newspaper noted. Of last year’s murder count, 13 of them suffered wounds in 2017 but died last year.
It’s not clear why Baltimore’s thugs are concentrating on head shots, unless they are either, 1) improving their marksmanship, or 2) aiming higher and getting lucky.
The newspaper also reported that 291 of all homicide victims last year were black, of which 275 were males.
Gun prohibitionists now demanding all sorts of new restrictions with Democrats now in control of the U.S. House of Representatives need to pay attention to an interesting story out of Oregon.
Authorities there put the cuffs on a pair of gents who were found standing outside of a car on Highway 204 outside the town of Weston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies who contacted these guys discovered that the driver, identified as Jaime Flores Torres, Jr. had “multiple felony warrants” out for his arrest. His companion, Gregorio Uribe Diaz was also wanted for several felonies and there was plenty of paperwork to prove it.
Torres, who was booked into the Umatilla County Jail, had a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and—surprise of surprises—a bunch of stolen firearms in his car. Bad luck for him, the homeowner who owned several of those guns just happened to drive up to the scene on the highway to tell the deputies his home had just been robbed. Other guns in the car had been reported stolen from Walla Walla County in neighboring Washington State.
And it gets worse. The YakTriNews reported that in addition to all his other problems, Torres also had “suspected methamphetamine in his possession.” Charges include felon in possession of firearms, unlawful possession of firearms and first-degree burglary.
Now, all those who think gun control laws prevent bad guys from getting guns, raise your hands.
One of the first arrests of 2019 in Chicago involved a fast-on-his-feet suspect identified by Fox News as Darrell Rashawn Rhyme, who apparently is known to the police.
Two minutes into the New Year, Chicago’s finest pulled over a car in which Rhyme was a passenger. He ignored orders to remain in the vehicle, and instead tried to be a track star, but you can’t outrun a police radio.
When he was finally sacked, the suspect was carrying a stolen firearm. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Darrell was charged for possessing that sidearm.
There was another pair of unlucky crooks up in western Washington who found out just how bad that bad luck can get last month when they tried to boost four rather expensive commercial nail guns from the Coastal Farm & Ranch Store in the town of Marysville.
When these guys piled their booty into a Honda Civic, they found themselves surrounded by a half-dozen armed citizens, all with their guns out and aimed at the car. According to the Everett Herald and KATU, the stolen nail guns were worth about $400 apiece, making this a felony beef, and the stupid didn’t stop there.
The passenger reportedly told his buddy behind the wheel, who was staring at one of the armed citizens standing in front of the car, “He won’t shoot. Run him over.” The car lurched forward, the good citizen landed on the hood of the car, and two of the other armed men fired shots at the front and rear tires. A third man also fired.
Police arrived shortly thereafter and found the suspects not far from their getaway car, which had two flat tires. The stolen goods were still in the car.
By no surprise, none of the armed citizens stuck around, nor did they quickly come in for an interview at the police station.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-20
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-sun-investigates-homicides-20190102-story.html
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/02/detroit-homicides-fall-second-consecutive-year/2457006002/
https://wtop.com/dc/2019/01/2018-homicides-in-the-district-increased-while-the-murder-rate-in-other-parts-of-our-region-went-down//
https://www.yaktrinews.com/news/men-caught-with-car-full-of-stolen-guns-in-umatilla-county/952663908/
https://katu.com/news/local/6-customers-draw-guns-on-men-trying-to-steal-tools-from-marysville-washington-coastal-farm-ranch-store
https://www.heraldnet.com/news/the-plan-was-to-steal-tools-then-customers-drew-their-guns/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-police-make-first-gun-related-arrest-of-2019-two-minutes-into-new-year
Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles