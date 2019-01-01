DoJ Survey Update Blows Holes In Gun Control Arguments

A recently released report from the Department of Justice that updated information from a survey of state and federal prison inmates about the use of firearms in their crimes was roundly ignored by much of the dominant media, and here’s why.



It’s because the “Source and Use of Firearms Involved in Crimes: Survey of Prison Inmates, 2016” contains so many bombshell facts that refute popular contentions of the gun prohibition lobby it is tantamount to blasphemy.



For example:

• Only about 1.3 percent of prisoners “obtained a gun from a retail source and used it during their offense.”



• Among prisoners who possessed a firearm during their offense,” the survey said, “0.8 percent obtained it at a gun show.” So much for the mythical “gun show loophole” and the demand for so-called “universal background check” laws that criminalize private sales.



• Handguns are the most common type of firearm possessed by prisoners while committing the crime that landed them behind bars.



• Two percent or fewer possessed a rifle or a shotgun. This raises a significant question about the usefulness of laws that ban or tightly regulate the possession of semiautomatic rifles.



• A whopping 43 percent who were carrying a firearm when they committed the crime that put them in prison got their guns “off the street or (from) the underground market,” the report revealed. Translation: There was no background check.



• Seven percent of state and five percent of federal prisoners actually stole the firearm.



This is the sort of information that makes anti-gunners grind their teeth, because it flies in the face of their typically emotion-driven and often factually challenged arguments. It opens the door to questions that anti-gunners simply do not want to answer, so they dodge, weave and dance around in an effort to redirect the conversation.