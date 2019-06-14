Federal judge in California enjoins sheriff’s dept.
discouraging CCW tactic
Something remarkable happened recently in California, not only because of where it happened, but the fact that it occurred at all.
Senior U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson issued a permanent injunction against the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, putting an end to a practice that had been in place in an effort to dissuade, discourage and prevent non-U.S. citizens from applying for concealed carry permits, even those who are legal permanent residents. The case, brought by a coalition of gun rights organizations on behalf of Arie Van Nieuwenhuyzen, who has resided in Riverside for many years.
He operates a business there, is a respected member of the community and collided with that county’s Sheriff’s Department when he went to apply for a CCW permit. But the department policy was apparently to keep legal U.S. residents from exercising their right to even apply for a license.
Supporting Nieuwenhuyzen were the Firearms Policy Foundation, Madison Society Foundation, Calguns Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation.
California is known for some of the worst gun control laws in the nation, and some local policies designed only to discourage all Golden State residents from exercising Second Amendment rights. Interestingly, according to a SAF news release, this policy was “carried out under former Sheriff Stanley Sniff.” He lost the election last year to challenger Chad Bianco, who actually campaigned on a promise to make CCW licenses more accessible and reform the old policies, according to SAF.
The sheriff’s department is now in the process of changing the policy and eliminating any citizenship requirement from the agency’s website, SAF explained.
He Who Laughs Last…
The establishment press was having a good chuckle over recent passage of legislation described as “going around the NRA” by funding what the Associated Press described as “a $1 million public safety campaign on gun storage.”
It was part of “a massive spending bill” sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. While the safe storage allocation was a tiny part of the $250 billion spending package, it was the one that got most attention from a media eager to kick the National Rifle Association around in the wake of revelations about its internal financial turmoil and legal problems with the State of New York.
But while the press was chortling over what appeared to be another dig at an organization toward which the media hasn’t been friendly, those Lone Star State lawmakers did something else. They approved legislation making it legal for Texans to pack firearms openly or concealed for up to a week after a natural disaster.
What About That Texas Bill?
CNN actually did cover passage of the carry legislation, acknowledging that it was backed by the NRA.
The report noted that supporters of the measure didn’t want to be “forced to leave handguns behind in vehicles or homes, where they could be at risk from looters.”
Remember back more than a decade, when survivors of Hurricane Katrina in and around New Orleans were forcefully and illegally disarmed by law enforcement or National Guard troops. Nobody has ever took direct responsibility for issuing that order, but it was immediately challenged in a landmark federal lawsuit jointly filed by SAF and NRA.
A federal court quickly ordered the confiscations to stop, but not before hundreds of firearms had been seized, only to wind up permanently damaged, or simply unaccounted for. No doubt Texans remembered that fiasco.
As this column was being written, the bill had been sent to Gov. Abbott for his consideration.
One Less Robbery Suspect
Since we’re already dealing with Texas, there was recently a report in Dallas about an alleged would-be robber who won’t be pursuing any sort of criminal career because he made a fatal error in the victim selection process.
According to WFAA News, the suspect’s misadventure ended abruptly at about 9 p.m. one evening near the Southern Methodist University campus. Dallas police, responding to a call, encountered a wounded Justin Mcneely sitting outside of an apartment complex. He told officers that he had plugged a guy who had a gun and tried to rob him.
Investigators didn’t have to look very hard to find the suspect, as he was inside Mcneely’s apartment, also suffering a gunshot wound. Despite aid from Dallas Fire-Rescue, that fellow “eventually died from his injuries.”
The case was referred to a grand jury, according to the report.
Oh, Nuts…That Gun Was Loaded
The case of Cameron Jeffrey Wilson of Wenatchee, Wash., is so bizarre that even the New York Post and the Independent in Great Britain picked up on it.
Wilson is a 13-time convicted felon, according to published reports. That makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm, yet there he was, packing a pistol in his pocket when the gun somehow discharged. The bullet went right through his testicles. It may not have been the worst of Wilson’s troubles.
He didn’t rush to the hospital, instead going to a city park where he allegedly handed the gun to an acquaintance. Once he was in the emergency room, a balloon filled with marijuana dropped out of his rear end. But it gets worse.
Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrived and this made them understandably curious, so they searched Wilson’s vehicle. Inside they found some meth. It still gets worse.
Instead of arresting Wilson right away, a warrant was issued and a couple of days later, the suspect turned himself in. At the jail, as he was being strip searched, another balloon fell out of the same place from whence the first one came. You guessed it, there’s more.
While in jail, reports say Wilson allegedly called his girlfriend several times, urging her to not cooperate with detectives. Can you say “oops?”
So, what we have here is a guy with perforated plumbing thanks to the discharge of a gun he should not have been carrying, dropping pot you wouldn’t want to smoke, and allegedly tampering with a witness. He’s due in court next week on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, methamphetaminepossession and having a controlled substance in a jail.
He’ll be back next month to face the witness tampering charge.
https://www.saf.org/fed-judge-permanently-enjoins-riverside-countys-ccw-application-denials/
https://www.apnews.com/b118f256955e439d8157743177765c0b/
https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/27/us/texas-guns-after-natural-disasters-trnd/index.html?fbclid=IwAR35VgMGJ0TopzrEa6g1y0v22qZu7jS5WURNPQ6YSgIGWasV97sIhE3Vqbs/
https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/dallas-county/suspected-armed-robber-shot-dead-on-smu-boulevard-by-potential-victim-police-say/287-a270c67a-6d23-4dee-aed5-1283a5748332/
https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/trouble-snowballs-for-man-who-shot-himself/article_bc761e90-7c07-11e9-9a2e-87ca3ce75ad3.html