Oh, Nuts…That Gun Was Loaded



The case of Cameron Jeffrey Wilson of Wenatchee, Wash., is so bizarre that even the New York Post and the Independent in Great Britain picked up on it.



Wilson is a 13-time convicted felon, according to published reports. That makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm, yet there he was, packing a pistol in his pocket when the gun somehow discharged. The bullet went right through his testicles. It may not have been the worst of Wilson’s troubles.



He didn’t rush to the hospital, instead going to a city park where he allegedly handed the gun to an acquaintance. Once he was in the emergency room, a balloon filled with marijuana dropped out of his rear end. But it gets worse.



Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrived and this made them understandably curious, so they searched Wilson’s vehicle. Inside they found some meth. It still gets worse.



Instead of arresting Wilson right away, a warrant was issued and a couple of days later, the suspect turned himself in. At the jail, as he was being strip searched, another balloon fell out of the same place from whence the first one came. You guessed it, there’s more.



While in jail, reports say Wilson allegedly called his girlfriend several times, urging her to not cooperate with detectives. Can you say “oops?”



So, what we have here is a guy with perforated plumbing thanks to the discharge of a gun he should not have been carrying, dropping pot you wouldn’t want to smoke, and allegedly tampering with a witness. He’s due in court next week on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, methamphetaminepossession and having a controlled substance in a jail.



He’ll be back next month to face the witness tampering charge.





https://www.saf.org/fed-judge-permanently-enjoins-riverside-countys-ccw-application-denials/



https://www.apnews.com/b118f256955e439d8157743177765c0b/





https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/27/us/texas-guns-after-natural-disasters-trnd/index.html?fbclid=IwAR35VgMGJ0TopzrEa6g1y0v22qZu7jS5WURNPQ6YSgIGWasV97sIhE3Vqbs/



https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/dallas-county/suspected-armed-robber-shot-dead-on-smu-boulevard-by-potential-victim-police-say/287-a270c67a-6d23-4dee-aed5-1283a5748332/





https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/trouble-snowballs-for-man-who-shot-himself/article_bc761e90-7c07-11e9-9a2e-87ca3ce75ad3.html

