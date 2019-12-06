Ruger Announces New Chargers

Some time ago, we had the opportunity to test the Ruger 22 Charger. A sport and recreational semi-auto rimfire pistol built around the famed Ruger 10/22 action and receiver, we found it to be a reliable and enjoyable gun to shoot.

Now Ruger has announced two new 22 Charger variations featuring a rear Picatinny rail brace mount with integrated QD cup, and they have a lot of potential. Insider Online can see someone out West using these pistols to pop grouse, snowshoe hares or other small game. And thanks to the QD sling swivel stud, either model can be carried out of the way.

The pistols feature cold hammer-forged barrels that are cut with 6 lands and grooves on a 1:16 inch right-hand twist and threaded at the muzzle for use with a suppressor. Both are factory-fitted with Picatinny rails for mounting scopes or other sights, and they come with a single 15-round BX-15 magazine.