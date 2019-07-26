Four NRA directors seek independent probe

SAF’s Alan Gottlieb admitted it’s a surprising venue for such a pro-gun-rights decision: “At a time, and in a state, where law-abiding gun owners seem under constant attack,” Gottlieb said, “having a federal judge side with our complaint validates our efforts to protect constitutional and civil rights.”



The lawsuit was filed in U.S, District Court for the Southern District of California in San Diego, and Gottlieb initially called the moratorium “an attempt to marginalize gun owners and exclude them from the public square.”



Remember That Guy, Joe Biden?



The former vice president, now running to gain the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, has a habit of inserting foot in mouth, which he did during the recent debates by contending, “The enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers.”



The “enemy?” Biden’s remark was “fightin’ words” so far as Joe Bartozzi, president of the National Shooting Sports Foundation is concerned, and he penned a scathing rebuttal to the former veep that was a swipe at the entire field of Democratic candidates.



“Not a single candidate on stage that night, or the night before, condemned the remark,” Bartozzi observed. “Their silence is tacit agreement. Not a single candidate had the courage to name the violent criminals as the problem or the fortitude to stand up to those who prey upon the vulnerable in our society. Instead, they are blaming us as an industry and the law-abiding gun owners we serve.



“This is what we’re up against in the coming election season,” he added. “It’s indicative of how much the landscape has changed and the lengths elected officials will go to score points.”



Biden is remembered by many Second Amendment activists as “Shotgun Joe” for advising a woman during a video Q&A to “buy a double-barrel shotgun” for home defense. He then counseled her to go outside and fire a couple of shots in the air in the event someone tried to burglarize her home while she was present.



At the time, back in 2013, several legal experts responded to the advice by reminding Biden discharging firearms outside of one’s home might be a crime, depending upon the jurisdiction. One Washington State man who actually did fire “warning shots” at some car prowlers tried the “Biden defense” in court, and he lost.



Some Interesting Data



Bartozzi didn’t just stop at admonishing Democrats, he also noted the firearms industry provides jobs and boosts the economy.



“Every Democratic candidate,” Bartozzi wrote, “is now gunning for an industry that supports 312,000 jobs earning $15.7 billion in wages and has a total economic impact over $52 billion. The firearms industry is an integral economic contributor, having paid more than $6.8 billion in total taxes in 2019 alone.”



He went on to recall that, as vice president, Biden was appointed by then-President Barack Obama to head a “gun-control task force” in 2012. This group, Bartozzi informed, “proposed 23 executive actions, including exploring ‘gun safety technologies.’” This meant so-called “smart guns,” and Biden advocated for requiring “smart guns,” a suggestion that caused rolling eyeballs across the landscape.



“The National Institutes of Justice studied the technology to ‘unlock’ guns,” Bartozzi wrote, “and after investing $12.6 million for research over 15 years, ‘none were successful.’”



But it’s the Biden formula, evidently. Keep failing, while making it appear to the public you’re trying. Just don’t fire shots in the air.



https://nypost.com/2019/07/02/new-florida-law-allows-medics-to-carry-guns-when-responding-to-high-risk-operations/?fbclid=IwAR2BkDIOFtA4UhXAf2r3wPbabiPaH1QCnfoEn8CGGXMxtms_L2d-xaNdrw0



https://www.saf.org/fed-judge-issues-preliminary-injunction-against-california-gun-show-ban-saf/



http://www2.nssf.org/webmail/127421/251056499/86d0c6f4cdf637b96b5017bbcb094f532f0fe72ba2bf5b57e94b99030c072233

