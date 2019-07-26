Four NRA directors seek independent probe
In the continuing drama surrounding the National Rifle Association, four members of the organization’s Board of Directors earlier this week called for an “outside professional to conduct an independent investigation” into allegations of “financial misconduct,” according to CNN and other news agencies.
Those board members were identified as Lt. Col. Robert K. Brown (ret.), Esther Schneider, Sean Maloney and Timothy Knight.
According to the Washington Free Beacon, NRA President Carolyn Meadows fired right back, calling the flap that has been unfolding over the past three months since just before the annual convention in Indianapolis. She called it “a contrived controversy.”
In April, then-NRA President Lt. Col. Oliver North (USMC-ret.) stepped down in what has been described as a “coup” attempt to unseat longtime Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.
NRA has been mired in controversy that includes an investigation of the organization by the New York Attorney General’s office, competing lawsuits filed by NRA against its former advertising agency, Ackerman McQueen and a counter-suit by Ack-Mac against NRA, and growing dissention among some NRA members who question the organization’s finances.
Eight days ago, nationally-syndicated Gun Talk radio host Tom Gresham said in a column that it is time for LaPierre to retire.
According to the Free Beacon story, NRA officers are standing by LaPierre.
New Florida Law Arms Medics
A new law in the Sunshine State allows medics to carry firearms when they respond to so-called “high risk operations” that might include treating victims in an active shooter scenario.
Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, the statute kicked in on July 1, coinciding with some very bad legislation in other states that also became effective at the same time.
In California, citizens purchasing ammunition must now go through a background check. In Washington, gun control Initiative 1639 went into full effect, requiring so-called “enhanced background checks,” secure storage (without defining what it means) and proof of safety training within the previous five years for an adult over age 21 to purchase something called a “semiautomatic assault rifle.”
It’s an interesting contrast, with DeSantis actually taking action that might save lives while authorities in those West Coast states haven’t accomplished anything.
According to the New York Post, Florida’s new law “allows trained medics to carry a gun to active shooter situations, hostage incidents, narcotics raids, hazardous surveillance, sniper incidents, armed suicidal persons, high-risk felony warrants and barricaded subjects.” Now, why wouldn’t anyone responding to such incidents want to be armed?
Medics responding to “routine medical emergency calls and traffic stops” won’t be allowed to carry sidearms, but how many times have routine calls suddenly turned into something far more serious?
Federal Judge Issues Prelim Gun Show Injunction
Sometimes judges actually get it right, which appears to be the case in California, where U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Bencivengo recently issued a preliminary injunction against the Del Mar Fair Board.
The order prevents the board from enforcing a recently-enacted moratorium on gun shows at the fairgrounds.
The case was brought by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), California Rifle & Pistol Association, B&L Productions, Inc., Crossroads of the West Gun Show, South Bay Rod & Gun Club, Maximum Wholesale Inc./Ammo Bros and five private citizens. The case is also supported by the National Rifle Association, according to a SAF news release.
SAF’s Alan Gottlieb admitted it’s a surprising venue for such a pro-gun-rights decision: “At a time, and in a state, where law-abiding gun owners seem under constant attack,” Gottlieb said, “having a federal judge side with our complaint validates our efforts to protect constitutional and civil rights.”
The lawsuit was filed in U.S, District Court for the Southern District of California in San Diego, and Gottlieb initially called the moratorium “an attempt to marginalize gun owners and exclude them from the public square.”
Remember That Guy, Joe Biden?
The former vice president, now running to gain the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, has a habit of inserting foot in mouth, which he did during the recent debates by contending, “The enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers.”
The “enemy?” Biden’s remark was “fightin’ words” so far as Joe Bartozzi, president of the National Shooting Sports Foundation is concerned, and he penned a scathing rebuttal to the former veep that was a swipe at the entire field of Democratic candidates.
“Not a single candidate on stage that night, or the night before, condemned the remark,” Bartozzi observed. “Their silence is tacit agreement. Not a single candidate had the courage to name the violent criminals as the problem or the fortitude to stand up to those who prey upon the vulnerable in our society. Instead, they are blaming us as an industry and the law-abiding gun owners we serve.
“This is what we’re up against in the coming election season,” he added. “It’s indicative of how much the landscape has changed and the lengths elected officials will go to score points.”
Biden is remembered by many Second Amendment activists as “Shotgun Joe” for advising a woman during a video Q&A to “buy a double-barrel shotgun” for home defense. He then counseled her to go outside and fire a couple of shots in the air in the event someone tried to burglarize her home while she was present.
At the time, back in 2013, several legal experts responded to the advice by reminding Biden discharging firearms outside of one’s home might be a crime, depending upon the jurisdiction. One Washington State man who actually did fire “warning shots” at some car prowlers tried the “Biden defense” in court, and he lost.
Some Interesting Data
Bartozzi didn’t just stop at admonishing Democrats, he also noted the firearms industry provides jobs and boosts the economy.
“Every Democratic candidate,” Bartozzi wrote, “is now gunning for an industry that supports 312,000 jobs earning $15.7 billion in wages and has a total economic impact over $52 billion. The firearms industry is an integral economic contributor, having paid more than $6.8 billion in total taxes in 2019 alone.”
He went on to recall that, as vice president, Biden was appointed by then-President Barack Obama to head a “gun-control task force” in 2012. This group, Bartozzi informed, “proposed 23 executive actions, including exploring ‘gun safety technologies.’” This meant so-called “smart guns,” and Biden advocated for requiring “smart guns,” a suggestion that caused rolling eyeballs across the landscape.
“The National Institutes of Justice studied the technology to ‘unlock’ guns,” Bartozzi wrote, “and after investing $12.6 million for research over 15 years, ‘none were successful.’”
But it’s the Biden formula, evidently. Keep failing, while making it appear to the public you’re trying. Just don’t fire shots in the air.
