From the pen of a legend

What’s This Shoot About?

When Insider Online initially reported on this shoot about two years ago, we explained that it’s a fund-raiser for the NRA Foundation.



Yeah, we’ve all read about the NRA’s money and management problems lately. This little soiré raises money for Foundation activities, with a specific Elmer Keith fund that has raised somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000. It was the brainchild of Will DeRuyter, and he’s gathered quite a little band of long-range handgun fanatics. The farthest target is approximately 600 yards in recognition of the famous shot Keith made on a mule deer buck in southeast Idaho many years ago, using a .44 Magnum S&W.



Insider actually hit that target once a few years ago, during a practice session. We missed several times in the attempt and didn’t dare try it for score, since shooters are allowed a grand total of 12 rounds for score. Targets start at 100 yards and graduate out from there.



If Keith were alive today he might have some interesting observations about polymer handgun frames, short/fat magnum rifle calibers, and attempts to ban whole classes of firearms. Alas, he has been gone now for 35 years, but the principles he set down about long-range handgunning are as applicable today as they were when he was living at that ranch along the North Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho, or down in the house in the city of Salmon.