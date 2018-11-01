Get Set For A Bumpy Ride When Congress Convenes in 2019

Bad News From The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reported about 61 percent of voters who cast ballots during the midterm elections said the nation’s gun laws should be stricter.



The newspaper cited a survey taken by AP VoteCast that interviewed “about 90,000 people who said they voted or intended to vote. About 13% of Democrats and 8% of all voters said gun control was the most important issue affecting their vote.”



What does this tell you? Over half-again as many people who identify as Democrats think restricting your Second Amendment rights is important. It also suggests gun control is less of an issue with the general public than with hardcore party partisans.



The WSJ also reported separately about Democrat plans to push gun control schemes when they take control of the House. That revelation came in the wake of the mass murder at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.



But here’s what they’re carefully ignoring: California has among the strictest gun control laws in the United States, including so-called “universal background checks” and waiting periods on handgun purchases. The killer who opened fire with a semi-auto pistol bought that gun legally in Ventura County, which means he cleared the check and waited the mandatory period before taking delivery.



Instead of admitting that their “common sense” gun control laws had failed, these do-gooders will apparently try to convince the public one more gun law, or making California-type laws applicable nationwide, will solve the problem of criminal violence.