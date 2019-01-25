If You want gun control enforced, don’t threaten to shoot sheriffs

It Must Be Contagious

Just so readers don’t get the impression that only Evergreen State lawmen have to contend with this sort of online foolishness, WGN in Chicago recently reported about a guy who threatened to kill Windy City police officers in a video that appeared on Facebook.



The video was reportedly shared on the “Chicago Code Blue” Facebook page, and that clip showed a second man and a woman also involved in the apparent threat. WGN noted that both men were identified, and Chicago’s finest issued investigative alerts.



Within days, that video had been viewed more than one million times, the station reported. There was a second video featuring the same two guys making additional threats, the report noted.



Last summer, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police in Powder Springs, Ga. arrested a 37-year-old fellow who posted a message to Facebook warning that Georgia police officers should “pray to your god Satan that you don’t accidentally speak to me.” He claimed to be “aiming to kill ANY police officer that dares speak to me…”



And last November, WCTV reported that a Florida man went on Facebook threatening to pull a gun on a police officer. Lake City police quickly found this gent, whose message was, “I feel like pulling out this pistol on a cop just to get the reaction I know’s coming.” According to WCJB News, “They say they found him, and that the matter was handled without criminal charges.”



Comedian Jay Leno used to frequently ask during his “Tonight Show” monologues, “How stupid is that?” This sort of behavior could be felony-level or fatal.

