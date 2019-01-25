If You want gun control enforced, don’t threaten to shoot sheriffs

2019
1
An arrest has been made in the case of threats to Washington sheriffs. A suspect was taken into custody this week by Okanogan County sheriff’s detectives and he was transferred to a federal holding facility in Spokane.
As an increasing number of county sheriffs in Washington State were announcing recently their intention of not enforcing a restrictive new batch of gun controls passed by voters last fall under the umbrella of Initiative 1369, an apparent proponent went on social media and declared, “sheriffs that are non-compliant will be shot. By me.”
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane County, WA
The apparent author of the post specifically singled out Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, a no-nonsense veteran lawman not known for tolerating guff. About this sheriff, the not-so-anonymous social media poster stated, “Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull.”
And there was another sentiment for Republicans in general: “I am going to kill every single one of them.”
The information has been forwarded to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Knezovich told reporters. He spoke about the threat in a video posted online by the department here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVTwSajk_Ew&feature=youtu.be
“This individual needs to be located,” Knezovich said. “This individual needs to be charged and held accountable.”
Insider Online checked out the social media posts that appeared on this individual’s Facebook page for confirmation. Every one of these remarks was copied word-for-word. In telephone conversations with some folks in Spokane County who know the sheriff, there was a certain degree of astonishment. Sentiments varied from questioning the sanity of anybody who would publicly threaten Knezovich personally, to pointing out the mind-boggling hypocrisy of a gun control proponent declaring he would shoot people with whom he disagrees.
Of course, anti-gunners were pretty quiet about the whole affair. It’s bad publicity when it appears that a nut willing to publicly threaten lawmen, or anyone else, might be on their side.
For his part, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich was matter-of-fact about his reasons for opposing the gun control measure during a conversation with reporters.
Looking back, the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs and the Washington State Sheriffs Association were among the four largest statewide law enforcement groups that opposed I-1639. By no small surprise, the Seattle-area media seemed to downplay that opposition, typically mentioning only that “a handful of law enforcement groups” opposed the measure.
In his remarks, Knezovich said the real reason the initiative was written was that it contained a definition of a “semiautomatic assault weapon,” a gun that he said otherwise does not exist. The interview may be seen here: https://youtu.be/8QehLtfKSpU
“Why is that important” the sheriff asked rhetorically. “Because of Step 2. Step 2 will be to ban all assault weapons, and when they do that they will have effectively banned every semiautomatic rifle there is.”
There seems little doubt among gun owners in Washington and neighboring Oregon that the gun prohibition lobby is setting the stage for a public vote on banning so-called “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines” that hold more than ten rounds, and that would include handgun magazines. If they can do it in Washington, it’s a sure bet that the same push will cross the Columbia River.
Just so readers don’t get the impression that only Evergreen State lawmen have to contend with this sort of online foolishness, WGN in Chicago recently reported about a guy who threatened to kill Windy City police officers in a video that appeared on Facebook.
The video was reportedly shared on the “Chicago Code Blue” Facebook page, and that clip showed a second man and a woman also involved in the apparent threat. WGN noted that both men were identified, and Chicago’s finest issued investigative alerts.
Within days, that video had been viewed more than one million times, the station reported. There was a second video featuring the same two guys making additional threats, the report noted.
Last summer, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police in Powder Springs, Ga. arrested a 37-year-old fellow who posted a message to Facebook warning that Georgia police officers should “pray to your god Satan that you don’t accidentally speak to me.” He claimed to be “aiming to kill ANY police officer that dares speak to me…”
And last November, WCTV reported that a Florida man went on Facebook threatening to pull a gun on a police officer. Lake City police quickly found this gent, whose message was, “I feel like pulling out this pistol on a cop just to get the reaction I know’s coming.” According to WCJB News, “They say they found him, and that the matter was handled without criminal charges.”
Comedian Jay Leno used to frequently ask during his “Tonight Show” monologues, “How stupid is that?” This sort of behavior could be felony-level or fatal.
Insider Online can admit we’ve been waiting for this; Ruger has announced a new version of its tough little LCRx revolver in .357 Magnum with a 3-inch barrel.
We’ve been testing various incarnations of the LCR and LCRx since the five-round lightweight wheelgun was first introduced. We’ve fired specimens in .38 Special, .22LR and .22 Magnum, .327 Federal Magnum and .357 Magnum.
The original LCR is a DAO revolver that does not have an exposed hammer, while the LCRx has an exposed hammer, which I prefer on any revolver.
Delightfully, this newest magnum has a longer Hogue textured Monogrip, adjustable rear sight and replaceable pinned ramp front sight. The 3-inch barrel is cut with a 1:16-inch right-hand twist with six lands and grooves. Empty, it weighs a reported 21.3 ounces and it is 5.80 inches high. The OAL is 7.5 inches and the finish is matte black.
The Monolithic frame is made from 400 series stainless steel, and the revolver has a patented friction reducing cam, producing a smooth, non-stacking trigger pull. The fluted five-round cylinder is also stainless steel, while the patented fire control housing is polymer to reduce weight.
Our experience with the various LCR and LCRx models has been very good, with no malfunctions and performance consistent under all sorts of crummy weather conditions.
The newest magnum LCRx model has an MSRP of $669.00.
https://www.khq.com/top_story/threats-towards-sheriff-knezovich-law-enforcement-opposing-i--under/article_47cc3066-2982-11e9-a615-db919e19f830.html/
https://www.kxly.com/news/watch-spokane-county-sheriff-ozzie-knezovich-responds-to-death-threats/1002662372/
https://www.facebook.com/SpokaneCountySheriffsOffice//
https://wgntv.com/2019/01/25/cpd-searching-for-2-armed-men-who-threatened-police-in-viral-video/
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/cops-cobb-man-arrested-for-threatening-kill-police-facebook/1OpV6XHBvXsaP13qDQ0miM//
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/cops-cobb-man-arrested-for-threatening-kill-police-facebook/1OpV6XHBvXsaP13qDQ0miM//
https://www.wctv.tv/content/news/Lake-City-man-threatens-to-shoot-police-in-Facebook-post-501617152.html/
https://www.wcjb.com/content/news/LCPD-Man-threatens-to-shoot-police-501587661.html/