Is The Gun Control Toolbox Empty?

Play It Again, Carolyn

As if to underscore the possibility that anti-gunners are in the rerun mode, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) has reintroduced several of her unsuccessful gun control measures and promises more now that her party is back in control of the U.S. House.



Naturally, she declared that her package “will save lives and promote safe gun ownership by closing the gun show loophole.” She also wants to keep National Instant Check records for 90 days, rather than the present 24 hours, and a third scheme would require every gun owner to carry liability insurance.



The legislation so far includes H.R. 820, H.R. 821 and H.R. 822.



Not surprisingly, Maloney’s press release included some incredulous assertions.



“Currently,” the statement alleged, “people who buy guns at gun shows are not subject to background checks. This bill would close this loophole and give ATF the resources and authority it needs to ensure that gun shows do not facilitate dangerous gun sales. It will also make sure that law enforcement know the details about shows and that records are kept on firearm sales.”



That’s not entirely accurate. Dealers selling at gun shows must still run background checks. In states such as Washington and California, with so-called “universal background check” requirements, all transfers are subject to NICS check clearances.



The release also said this about lengthening the time NICS records are retained: “This commonsense bill will make it less likely that guns get into the wrong hands. It would require that the FBI keep all National Instant Background Check System (NICS) records for no less than 90 days after giving gun purchasing approval so that the FBI and ATF have the time they need to review background check records. This simple change would make it more difficult for dangerous individuals to skirt the law and the safeguards we’ve put in place.”



But there’s a great big “oops” in this theory, as reported by Insider Online earlier this month. A Bureau of Justice Statistics survey released in January once again confirmed that among prison inmates who had a firearm while committing their crimes, only 0.8% obtained their gun at a gun show. Only 1.3% bought their gun at retail, the BJS report added.

