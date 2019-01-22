Is The Gun Control Toolbox Empty?

2019
0
When the FBI released its report on the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, among the first to react was Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus, who quickly asserted that what this country needs to do is expand background checks.
Apparently, Titus skipped over the part of the investigation that revealed killer Stephen Paddock had legally purchased his firearms, meaning that he had passed multiple background checks. He apparently spent some time acquiring all of his firearms, several of which were recovered from his suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel and more from his residence.
The Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. — Dave Workman photo
The point is that Paddock was yet another killer who followed the rules until the moment that he didn’t. There is no way to prevent that kind of horrible crime from happening.
This repeated demand for “enhanced” or “expanded” background checks suggests that the anti-gun toolbox might be empty, or at least they’re running low on new schemes to screw with the Second Amendment. Or maybe their vocabulary is just running dry, because the background check seems to emerge as the current cure-all, when recent history belies that belief.
The investigation could not identify a specific reason for the attack. Paddock left no notes or manifesto; nothing to explain his horrible deed, the story acknowledged. So, it must have been the fault of the guns, eh? One Las Vegas survivor reportedly contended that there should be limits on the number of firearms one person can own.
The Las Vegas Review Journal quoted the report, which acknowledged, “Throughout his life, Paddock went to great lengths to keep his thoughts private, and that extended to his final thinking about this mass murder. Active shooters rarely have a singular motive or reason for engaging in a mass homicide.”
Insider Online recently stumbled across an online resource called JustFacts.com, and it offered some interesting gun-related data.
In the “Well, DUH” department, we found this gem:
A 2014 Justice Department study of more than 404,000 convicts released from state prisons in 2005 revealed that within five years of their release, a whopping 77 percent had been arrested for committing another crime. Twenty-nine percent were sacked for having committed a violent offense once back on the streets.
The crimes included 3,642 “new” homicides, 22,255 robberies, more than 93,000 “new” assaults and 6,879 rapes/sexual assaults.
And there was also this: Back in 2015 when Baltimore police investigated the highest per-capita murder rate in the city’s history, there were 344 slayings. Seventy-seven percent of the suspects identified in those killings had “prior criminal records,” the website notes, probably to nobody’s surprise.
It should be noted that Maryland has extremely restrictive laws regarding concealed carry. It’s nearly impossible for average citizens to get a carry permit in the state. Just for the sake of comparison, in 2015 according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report for that year, the entire state of Arizona, which is considered to have “loose” gun laws, reported only 278 homicides, and Arkansas, where gun ownership is common, produced only 164 slayings.
As if to underscore the possibility that anti-gunners are in the rerun mode, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) has reintroduced several of her unsuccessful gun control measures and promises more now that her party is back in control of the U.S. House.
Naturally, she declared that her package “will save lives and promote safe gun ownership by closing the gun show loophole.” She also wants to keep National Instant Check records for 90 days, rather than the present 24 hours, and a third scheme would require every gun owner to carry liability insurance.
The legislation so far includes H.R. 820, H.R. 821 and H.R. 822.
Not surprisingly, Maloney’s press release included some incredulous assertions.
“Currently,” the statement alleged, “people who buy guns at gun shows are not subject to background checks. This bill would close this loophole and give ATF the resources and authority it needs to ensure that gun shows do not facilitate dangerous gun sales. It will also make sure that law enforcement know the details about shows and that records are kept on firearm sales.”
That’s not entirely accurate. Dealers selling at gun shows must still run background checks. In states such as Washington and California, with so-called “universal background check” requirements, all transfers are subject to NICS check clearances.
The release also said this about lengthening the time NICS records are retained: “This commonsense bill will make it less likely that guns get into the wrong hands. It would require that the FBI keep all National Instant Background Check System (NICS) records for no less than 90 days after giving gun purchasing approval so that the FBI and ATF have the time they need to review background check records. This simple change would make it more difficult for dangerous individuals to skirt the law and the safeguards we’ve put in place.”
But there’s a great big “oops” in this theory, as reported by Insider Online earlier this month. A Bureau of Justice Statistics survey released in January once again confirmed that among prison inmates who had a firearm while committing their crimes, only 0.8% obtained their gun at a gun show. Only 1.3% bought their gun at retail, the BJS report added.
When the Baltimore City school board recently had an opportunity to improve school security, they instead voted unanimously to prohibit school police officers from carrying sidearms during the day, according to the Baltimore Sun.
The board took that vote after hearing from students, parents and members of law enforcement, testifying both in support and opposition, the newspaper said. There are reportedly about 90 school police officers, and they may carry sidearms while patrolling outside of school buildings before and after school hours, but they have to store their guns during the school day.
Now, when was the last time anyone heard of a school shooting when the building was empty?
You’ll read more about this gun in the days and weeks ahead, but for now, Insider Online gives high marks to Mossberg’s 100th anniversary introduction of the MC1sc semi-auto pistol.
This 9mm gem has several features that we really like, not to mention that when we ran the little pistol through its paces during Media Day at the Range prior to the Las Vegas SHOT Show, we hit everything we aimed at.
It’s a striker-fired, pocket-sized concealment model with five variations including the Standard model, the Cross Bolt safety model, a Veridian E-Series model with laser, the TRUGLO Tritium Pro with night sights, and the Centennial limited edition, according to Mossberg’s Linda Powell.
It has a clever takedown sequence that allows the striker to be removed prior to taking the slide off the frame. You don’t need to press the trigger to take it apart!
The MC1sc has a clear magazine that allows a shooter to see instantly how many rounds are left. It comes with two magazines, one with a flat floorplate that carries six rounds and a seven-rounder with an extended floorplate.
Mossberg designed their new pistol with a 3.4-inch barrel featuring a diamond-like carbon coating. The sight radius is 5.4 inches, and the overall length is 6.25 inches. It has an MSRP of $425.
https://centurylink.net/news/read/article/the_associated_press-the_latest_fbi_vegas_gunman_inspired_by_criminal_f-ap/category/news
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/fbi-las-vegas-gunman-sought-infamy-influenced-by-fathers-memory-1584677/
https://www.justfacts.com/guncontrol.asp#_ftn29
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2015/crime-in-the-u.s.-2015/tables/table-20
https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/maloney-introduces-trio-of-gun-safety-bills-to-crack-down-on-gun
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/820?s=1&r=40
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/821/text
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/822/text
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/suficspi16.pdf
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/education/k-12/bs-md-ci-board-votes-20190122-story.html
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/education/k-12/bs-md-ci-board-votes-20190122-story.html