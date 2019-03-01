It’s called ‘knife violence’ and the UK has it

Violence is up 19 percent, the story said, to nearly 1.5 million reported crimes and homicides are up 14 percent. Robbery is up 22 percent, the report added.



Buried in the Independent’s revealing story was an assertion that, “The government has sought to play down mounting public concern about street murders that have swept Britain this year, and prefers to use crime figures from a national survey that records people’s experiences, rather than what is reported to police.”



Why would the Brits do that?



One possible reason might be that the Torie government has cut funding for police, and they don’t want anybody to start connecting the two factors. But the Independent story quoted John Apter, chair of the Police Federation, who was blunt: “We need more boots on the ground. We have lost nearly 22,000 officers since 2010, and there are now only 122,404 across the whole of England and Wales tasked with trying to stem the rising tide of violent crime.”



The government, the Independent acknowledged, “denies that falling officer numbers have directly contributed to rising crime.”



British outrage in the aftermath of the Dunblane school massacre in 1996 cost gun-owning citizens plenty. After the shooting, the government banned nearly all handguns. Now, 23 years later, would anybody expect that same government to acknowledge that criminals ignore gun bans and find some other weapon to harm people.



But, like anti-gunners in the U.S., the British have coined the term “knife crime.” They blame the tool, not the fool using it. There’s been a campaign to get people to turn in their knives, as if that would be any more successful at preventing crime than this country’s so-called “gun buybacks.” The data above should put the lie to that argument forever.