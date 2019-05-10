None dare call it ‘vigilantism’ — It’s ‘Justifiable Homicide’

Washington State has one of the best use-of-force statutes in the country. It is very simple. In the Evergreen State, homicide is justifiable when committed either:



(1) In the lawful defense of the slayer, or his or her husband, wife, parent, child, brother, or sister, or of any other person in his or her presence or company, when there is reasonable ground to apprehend a design on the part of the person slain to commit a felony or to do some great personal injury to the slayer or to any such person, and there is imminent danger of such design being accomplished; or



(2) In the actual resistance of an attempt to commit a felony upon the slayer, in his or her presence, or upon or in a dwelling, or other place of abode, in which he or she is.



It was Blacktongue’s bad luck that the customer he tried to decapitate leaned back far enough to be missed, and then drew one of the two J-frame Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum double action revolvers he was carrying—one in each pocket of his jacket—to fire three shots at literally point blank range. After questioning the armed man and the clerk, and carefully studying the security video, the “good guy with a gun” was released and no charges were filed.



This column viewed the security video several times. It all went down in less than 15 seconds, underscoring the fact that violence happens suddenly, not on a pre-arranged schedule, and perpetrators don’t call ahead to say they’re coming. Do what the Boy Scouts advise. Always be prepared.



A sheriff’s sergeant made this comment: “Fortunately, because of this customer with his weapon, this could have been a lot worse. The clerk could be the one laying there dead on the floor right now and fortunately he’s not, thanks to the customer.”

