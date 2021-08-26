NRA Cancels 150 Year Celebration
Speculation Abounds, NRA Cites COVID
The National Rifle Association cancelled its 150th anniversary in Houston, Texas over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, citing concerns over rising COVID numbers. Others speculate that the cancellation of big manufacturers and political turmoil within the organization also played a role.
The NRA made the following statement: “We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision. The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings. Among the highlights of our annual meeting are acres of exhibit space featuring the latest and greatest firearms, the display of countless accessories, and the offering of adventures and group gatherings that many travel hundreds, and some even thousands, of miles to experience. We realize that it would prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve.”
In addition, NRA is facing a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. An effort to move the association out of New York State and re-establish itself in far-friendlier Texas via Chapter 11 bankruptcy was thrown out of federal bankruptcy court. Three NRA directors including Detroit rocker Ted Nugent, Texas actress Susan Howard and Owen “Buz” Mills, owner of the famed Gunsite Ranch in Arizona have all departed recently. Howard and Mills have expressed grave disappointment toward NRA leadership.
It’s still significant that an organization has survived for 150 years with so many enemies. But that may be what makes the organization stronger.
Meanwhile in Minnesota
Already underway and continuing through Labor Day weekend is the Minnesota State Fair in Ramsey County, with a bit of gun rights controversy swirling around the event.
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus (MGOC) recently filed a lawsuit against the State Agricultural Society and Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher in an effort to require the fair to allow licensed citizens to carry on the fairgrounds. For years, according to the MGOC website, the fair has “claimed that firearms are prohibited” and this year would be installing metal detectors to enforce the ban.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the legal action was initiated on behalf of MGOC member Sarah Cade Hauptman and the Rev. Tim Christopher, both of whom want to “exercise their fundamental, constitutionally and statutorily protected right to carry loaded, operable handguns on their person, at the annual Minnesota State Fair, for lawful purposes including immediate self-defense.”
MGOC is a state affiliate of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA). A couple of months ago, CCRKBA’s sister organization, the Second Amendment Foundation, joined with MGOC and another gun rights group to sue Minnesota in federal court in a challenge of the state prohibition against carry of handguns by young adults in the 18-20-year age group.
The state fair lawsuit filed Aug. 10 raised some eyebrows. According to the MGOC website, “We are seeking an injunction against the State Agricultural Society, Ramsey County, and Sheriff Fletcher prohibiting them from excluding or ejecting Minnesotans with a valid permit to carry from the Minnesota State Fair and an order requiring compliance with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and the imposition of a civil penalty for their violation of the act. We are also asking for the award of our full costs, expenses, and reasonable attorney’s fees incurred in this action.”
The fair continues through Sept. 6.
Buying Government Takes Money
The email blast from Shannon Watts, founder of the billionaire-backed Moms Demand Action gun control lobbying group, was an eye-opener.
She announced a new strategy that targets elected offices at various levels. It’s called “Demand a Seat,” but according to a New York Times article, it might just as easily be called “Buy a Seat.” The newspaper said Everytown for Gun Safety—the organization founded by anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg—will “spend $3 million to recruit and train its volunteers to run for office, with a goal of having 200 enter races in the next election cycle.”
“The program,” said the Times article, “is the latest step in a years-long effort by groups that support stricter gun laws to become politically competitive with the National Rifle Association, which has kept a powerful hold on American politics as mass shootings have multiplied.”
Buried in the story is something of a lesson for gun owners who don’t want to be politically active.
“State Representative Jo Ella Hoye, a Democrat, was elected to the Kansas Legislature in November,” the Times reported, “after leading Moms Demand Action’s Kansas chapter for about three years. She said she had staffed her campaign mostly with fellow volunteers, who made more than 10,000 phone calls for her.”
That’s not just activism; it’s more of an obsession. It underscores what Greek statesman Pericles once observed: “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”
Pericles died in 429 BC, so he’s not a regular on social media, but the remark has proven itself through the ages.
Shocker: Suspect Had Stolen Gun
Here’s a lesson for gun control zealots in the story of a weeks-long manhunt in Seattle following a March murder.
According to the Seattle Times and Seattle Police Blotter, when SWAT officers located the suspect and ordered him out of a house in the White Center neighborhood immediately south of the city, he emerged with a gun in hand. A video released by SPD—which I viewed—audibly picked up three shots fired by the suspect before police returned fire, killing the man.
The dead man was identified as Isaiah Hinds. He was wanted in connection with the slaying of Omari Wallace at the Emerald City Bible Fellowship.
Police recovered the gun, a .45-caliber Glock 21. According to the police blotter, the pistol had been reported stolen in June.
There was obviously no background check or waiting period, and Washington law currently requires both. So much for gun control.