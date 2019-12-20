In those days, .22LR hollowpoints were about a dollar, maybe less, for a box of 50 and when the opportunity arose to practice, I always had some ammunition. Still, every shot was made to count.
Dad swapped me for a single-action .22-caliber Hy Hunter sixgun a couple of years later to get his gun back. I became fairly skilled with that one, too. But when he passed away one month after turning 50, that revolver came back again. And it has stayed with me ever since for more than four decades.
There is something about Christmas, and that “thing” between fathers and sons that may defy explanation or pure definition. Dad needed to give me something of value on my holiday birthday and he had an empty wallet. I would have understood if there was no gift from him with my name on it.
Of All Things Christmas
It was perhaps my 14th birthday — which happens to fall on Christmas — when I was gifted my dad’s .22-caliber revolver, an old double-action Harrington & Richardson Model 922 nine-shooter, inside a shoebox.
Being a Christmas kid has a downside when the budget doesn’t stretch too far. But I made it through okay. My folks had divorced, and my WWII veteran father was not a wealthy fellow, living from paycheck to paycheck. The old H&R may have been one of his most valuable possessions. My mother didn’t think it was such a hot idea, but that fixed sight round gun from which the cylinder had to be pulled each time a reload was necessary was probably the pad from which a career was launched.
Many handguns have come along since then, including a couple that have gone to other owners, but that old Model 922 still hides in a box somewhere, wrapped in a soft cloth, retired from active service. It shot high and to the left, but I learned to take a sight at the 5 o’clock position and did rather well. My other handguns are certainly worth more in cash, but the old H&R is priceless by comparison.
I carried that revolver on several raccoon hunts with a mentor who seemed rather impressed that I could not only hit something with a handgun but was willing to shoot live raccoons out of treetops without batting an eye.
This is the kind of Christmas gift that says more than words. It tells the recipient “I know you are responsible. I trust you.”
I’m thinking one day that revolver will find its way into the hands of my younger son, whose older brother never took up shooting or hunting. It needs to make the same magic for the grandson my dad never knew.
A lot of this sort of thing will happen next week, I expect. It will be a good time to not say anything beyond “thanks” and “you’re welcome.” The giver and receiver will know the unspoken words.
A bit of history from Ruger
Last time we talked about a little project that revolved (no pun intended) around a Ruger New Vaquero, in this case one with a 7.5-inch barrel, and how good sixgun holsters frequently secure the gun inside with a hammer thong rather than a safety strap with snap.
Insider Online did a little homework, and with the help of Brandon from Ruger, learned a few things we hadn’t before known about the New Vaquero family.
The New Vaquero family of “Cowboy-style” sixguns was introduced in 2005, making next year the model’s 15th anniversary. Initially, the gun was available with barrel lengths of 4-5/8 inches, 5.5 inches and 7.5 inches. I pounced fast and bought the longer gun, and later a shorter one, both in .45 Colt.
Not a company to rest on its laurels, Ruger offered convertible models in 9mm/.357 Mag, .45 Colt/.45 ACP, and single-caliber models in .45 Colt, .45 ACP, .357 Magnum and .44 Special. In addition to the barrel lengths mentioned above, there have also been models with 3.75-inch tubes. Ruger discontinued the 7.5-incher in 2013.
Ruger designed the New Vaquero with a high front sight, which allows a shooter to hone that blade down a bit to match the loads he or she uses. The blade sights on both of my specimens are dead center on top of the barrel, and they shoot rather well. I’ve worked up a reliable load using a 255-grain Hornady lead bullet ahead of 6.9 grains of Hodgdon HP38 that works consistently in both handguns.
According to Brandon, roughly 250,000 Ruger New Vaqueros have been produced.
Speaking of Ruger
There are two new variations to the semi-auto 9mm Ruger Security-9 family: a full-sized model with a 15-round capacity, and a compact version that holds 10 rounds.
Both hardened steel slides with a blue finish on a high-performance glass-filled nylon frame, alloy steel barrel, external extractor, integral accessory rail ahead of the trigger and textured grip frame. Barrels are cut with six lands and grooves on a 1:10-inch right hand twist.
The full-size Security-9 model weighs 23.8 ounces while the compact Security-9c hits the scale at 21.9 ounces.
The Security-9 pistols are designed with an internal Secure Action hammer and an integrated trigger safety. There’s also an external manual safety, a feature we prefer.
New Pro Security-9 models are also available, which are offered sans-manual safety with three steel magazines and factory-installed steel tritium night sights.