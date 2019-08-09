Call for End of ‘Gun-Free Zones’

Hits Anti-Gun Nerve

Three weeks ago, when Insider Online reported the re-launch of legislation to repeal the “Gun-Free School Zones Act” by seven U.S. House Republicans, and a leading national gun rights group mounted a campaign to eliminate all such zones, it evidently struck a nerve with a wealthy gun prohibition-lobbying group.



The Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility went ballistic with this message to supporters, intercepted by the Insider: “Gun lobbyists are on the airwaves pushing a misinformation ad campaign to END gun-free zones in Washington State.”



“It’s counterproductive and downright dangerous,” the note continued. “Their ‘guns everywhere’ agenda—allowing firearms in schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, etc.—threatens our communities’ safety.”



Second Amendment activists got a chuckle for a couple of reasons. The Alliance wouldn’t even name the organization behind the effort—the Second Amendment Foundation—because they’re not the National Rifle Association. The Alliance has habitually demonized the NRA as though it were a monolithic entity standing alone stubbornly against so-called “common sense gun safety laws.” Acknowledging that there are other gun rights groups amounts to an admission that the Second Amendment community is a lot bigger than just the NRA.



Incidentally, SAF doesn’t lobby for anything. It can’t because it’s a non-profit, so its campaign is merely educational. SAF’s suggestion simply reminds people that gun-free zones are target-rich environments where nobody can fight back.



A quick reminder: The legislation on Capitol Hill is H.R. 3200, sponsored by Republicans Thomas Massie and James Comer of Kentucky, Texans Louie Gohmert and Brian Babin, plus Justin Amash of Michigan, Jody Hice from Georgia, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Florida’s Matt Gaetz.



It’s probably going to languish in committee because Democrats control the House, but its revival was enough to rattle cages in “the other” Washington, and there was no small amount of entertainment value in that.