Pro-2A Police Chief
Declares for WA Gov.
Actions speak louder than words, so when a rural Washington State police chief announced last fall he would not enforce a gun control initiative that voters had just approved, people listened, and many supported him.
And when Republic Police Chief Loren Culp asked the city council to declare the city a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” the suggestion made Culp something of a cult hero among gun rights activists in and outside of the Pacific Northwest. The gun control measure was supported by Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Now, Culp has put his words into action, recently announcing he will run to become the next Evergreen State governor. The 58-year-old lawman isn’t discouraged by the fact that he’s up against a Democrat-friendly voting bloc in Washington’s Puget Sound Basin, and he realizes that there’s a daunting task ahead. But he seems game enough, and he’s already proven a willingness to resist over-reaching gun control laws.
That seems to be spreading, as law enforcement professionals have been speaking out against what they consider unenforceable and unconstitutional gun control laws in several states, including Washington, New Mexico, Illinois, and even New York.
Culp told Insider Online via telephone that one of his most important attributes is that he is not a know-it-all politician.
“What I learned when I was running my own business is that if I didn’t know something, I hired somebody who did. Nobody knows everything. I don’t care how slick these career politicians sound. Nobody knows everything.”
“It comes down to common sense,” he added, “and a lot of our leaders in state government lack common sense. They’re what my grandfather called ‘educated idiots.’”
He’s gotten an early start, and grassroots support is building, which could inspire others to follow his lead.
Call for End of ‘Gun-Free Zones’
Hits Anti-Gun Nerve
Three weeks ago, when Insider Online reported the re-launch of legislation to repeal the “Gun-Free School Zones Act” by seven U.S. House Republicans, and a leading national gun rights group mounted a campaign to eliminate all such zones, it evidently struck a nerve with a wealthy gun prohibition-lobbying group.
The Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility went ballistic with this message to supporters, intercepted by the Insider: “Gun lobbyists are on the airwaves pushing a misinformation ad campaign to END gun-free zones in Washington State.”
“It’s counterproductive and downright dangerous,” the note continued. “Their ‘guns everywhere’ agenda—allowing firearms in schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, etc.—threatens our communities’ safety.”
Second Amendment activists got a chuckle for a couple of reasons. The Alliance wouldn’t even name the organization behind the effort—the Second Amendment Foundation—because they’re not the National Rifle Association. The Alliance has habitually demonized the NRA as though it were a monolithic entity standing alone stubbornly against so-called “common sense gun safety laws.” Acknowledging that there are other gun rights groups amounts to an admission that the Second Amendment community is a lot bigger than just the NRA.
Incidentally, SAF doesn’t lobby for anything. It can’t because it’s a non-profit, so its campaign is merely educational. SAF’s suggestion simply reminds people that gun-free zones are target-rich environments where nobody can fight back.
A quick reminder: The legislation on Capitol Hill is H.R. 3200, sponsored by Republicans Thomas Massie and James Comer of Kentucky, Texans Louie Gohmert and Brian Babin, plus Justin Amash of Michigan, Jody Hice from Georgia, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Florida’s Matt Gaetz.
It’s probably going to languish in committee because Democrats control the House, but its revival was enough to rattle cages in “the other” Washington, and there was no small amount of entertainment value in that.
USCCA Takes Big Role in NSSF ‘Range-Retailer Expo’
Gun-free zones are the bane of armed private citizens and a growing organization called the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA).
With more than 300,000 members, USCCA provides education, training and legal protection to such citizens.
Later this month, USCCA will be the Presenting Sponsor at the first-ever National Shooting Sports Foundation Range-Retailer Expo in Denver. This is a big deal, because it will bring together the industry umbrella organization for range operators and retailers with companies that provide services, education and products.
This three-day event unfolds Aug. 19-21 and includes seminars, group discussions, technology and marketing tips.
More than 70 exhibitors will be at the Expo.
This Was a Little Awkward
Daniel Murphy, the new deputy police commissioner in Baltimore, Maryland, got what might be considered the “official welcome” from the criminal element when he was robbed at gunpoint last month.
Hired earlier this year from New Orleans, Murphy was reportedly out with his wife when two men jumped out of an SUV and pulled the stickup, according to the New York Post. Murphy lost cellphones, his wallet and his wife’s purse.
Murphy was brought to town by newly appointed Commissioner Michael Harrison, who worked with Murphy down in the Big Easy. That was back in April. According to news reports, Murphy was hired to “help lead sweeping reforms” aimed at reducing crime.
Well, how’s that working out?
Baltimore is a slaughterhouse, with a reported 185 homicides having been logged at the time of Murphy’s robbery. Of those, according to the Baltimore Sun, 166 had involved firearms. That body count has gone up.
Gun Improvising Lesson
Some years ago, this correspondent acquired a dandy little Ruger Vaquero built on the Single-Six frame that is chambered for .32 H&R Magnum, which is no slouch as a small game caliber.
The revolver also has a shorter grip frame, which has created a bit of a problem over the years. Recently, I considered shipping the gun back to Ruger so they could mount a full grip frame, but some folks convinced me this might be a bad idea because the sixgun apparently has some collector value.
I’m not a collector; I’m a shooter. I worked up a pretty good load using the old 100-grain Speer JHP ahead of 10.0 grains of H-110 that warps out of the muzzle at an average 1,079 fps, according to my chronograph. That’s plenty of horsepower to conk rabbits, coyotes and other small game.
But shooting the handgun with its faux ivory short grips just didn’t contribute to the experience.
Then it occurred to me that the basic grip frame was dimensionally the same as that of my old Blackhawk, for which there was a spare Pachmayr grip stuffed in a drawer. Off came the factory grips and on went the black Pachmayr one-piece wraparound, and viola!
Not only does it now fill my hand, but the Pachmayr grip provides a handsome contrast to the polished stainless steel finish of my single-action. I’ll likely build a holster and maybe even a spare cartridge carrier to pack this along on the trail in late summer.
New DeSantis Rigs for GLOCK 43X
Our pals at DeSantis Gunhide have announced a trio of new holster fits for the GLOCK 43X pistol.
The New York Undercover is a holster-only component for a shoulder rig harness, which does not come with the holster. It’s crafted from top-grain cowhide and molded to fit the pistol.
There’s also a New York Undercover Rig, which has been around for more than four decades. It’s the holster and harness, plus a double magazine carrier on the opposite side.
Bringing up the rear is the C.E.O. Shoulder Rig, which has also been around for a while but is now offered for the GLOCK model.