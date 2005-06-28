2019
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt this week signed into law a “constitutional carry” bill that will allow law-abiding gun owners to carry firearms without a permit.
House Bill 2597 passed the House 70-30 and the Senate 40-6. Earlier this year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed similar legislation.
According to the National Rifle Association there are now 15 states that allow citizens to exercise “constitutional carry. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.
The law does not allow any prohibited person to carry or misuse firearms, the NRA noted, nor does it change places where firearms may not be carried.
The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia authored the 2008 Heller ruling that affirmed the Second Amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms. (Screen capture, YouTube, CBS)
Toward the end of the 64-page majority ruling in the landmark case of District of Columbia v. Dick Anthony Heller is an interesting passage that importantly raises a point from which gun prohibitionists sprint like shoplifters.
“The very enumeration of the right takes out of the hands of government—even the Third Branch of Government—the power to decide on a case-by-case basis whether the right is really worth insisting upon,” wrote the late Justice Antonin Scalia in the 2008 ruling. “A constitutional guarantee subject to future judges' assessments of its usefulness is no constitutional guarantee at all. Constitutional rights are enshrined with the scope they were understood to have when the people adopted them, whether or not future legislatures or (yes) even future judges think that scope too broad.”
Translation: Rights are rights; one does not need to justify the exercise of an enumerated right. But the gun control crowd has been laboring to render the Second Amendment something less. In several states—New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, and more recently Washington and Oregon—anti-gunners have been working overtime to turn the right to keep and bear arms into a government-regulated privilege.
Justice Scalia also noted, a bit earlier in his historic ruling, that, “We must also address the District’s requirement (as applied to respondent’s handgun) that firearms in the home be rendered and kept inoperable at all times. This makes it impossible for citizens to use them for the core lawful purpose of self-defense and is hence unconstitutional.”
Does a passage in the 2008 Heller ruling moot so-called “safe storage” laws that require guns to be locked up? (Dave Workman)
Does that render so-called “safe storage” laws unconstitutional? Some people, including some of the sheriffs in Washington State now declining to enforce provisions of anti-gun Initiative 1639, think so. After all, the mandate to lock up firearms certainly makes it impossible for the gun owner to immediately grab a gun in an emergency, and anyone who has ever lived through an emergency knows they happen fast, suddenly and without a pause for the good guy to open a safe or unlock a cable or trigger lock.
Justice Scalia understood the professed concerns of gun control proponents, but in his final paragraph, he reminded everyone that rights are special, including the right to keep and bear arms.
“We are aware,” he observed, “of the problem of handgun violence in this country, and we take seriously the concerns raised by the many amici who believe that prohibition of handgun ownership is a solution. The Constitution leaves the District of Columbia a variety of tools for combating that problem, including some measures regulating handguns... But the enshrinement of constitutional rights necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table. These include the absolute prohibition of handguns held and used for self-defense in the home. Undoubtedly some think that the Second Amendment is outmoded in a society where our standing army is the pride of our Nation, where well-trained police forces provide personal security, and where gun violence is a serious problem. That is perhaps debatable, but what is not debatable is that it is not the role of this Court to pronounce the Second Amendment extinct.”
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Supreme Court—absent Justice Scalia but now including two new conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch—will be taking a Second Amendment case.
Known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. New York, this case challenges a Draconian New York City handgun restriction that underscores the conflict between those who see gun ownership as a right and those who consider it a privilege. In the Big Apple, people who are lucky enough to get a permit to buy a handgun to keep in their home cannot take that sidearm outside of the city.
They can’t take the handgun for a hunt, while they travel on vacation, for competition or training. The National Rifle Association is supporting this case, and Alan Gottlieb, at the Second Amendment Foundation—which has more than 30 lawsuits in progress right now and has won a lot of gun rights cases—said recently that this “is a great gun rights case.”
With the retirement of moderate “swing” Justice Anthony Kennedy last year and confirmation of Kavanaugh (despite what many believed was a mean-spirited effort to derail his nomination) to replace him, the high court may have signaled that it is ready to broaden its Second Amendment activity. Some believe Kennedy was reluctant to take more gun cases, but that worm has turned.
Gottlieb and others have publicly stated that they doubt the Supreme Court would have taken the New York case if they intended to affirm the restrictive law.
How important is it to homeowners to have instant access to a defensive firearm?
The answer might best be illustrated by the tale out of Florida in which a couple of alleged home invaders were fatally wounded by their intended victim, who awakened from slumber to find one of the perpetrators holding his mother at gunpoint, according to WKMG and ClickOrlando.com.
This caper went down recently in Titusville and was investigated by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department. The two home invaders were identified as Alvin Smalls, 20, and Amir Rashad Lynn, 18.
According to published reports, this duo broke into the targeted home and then awakened their intended victim. The pair apparently drove to the residence in Small’s vehicle. Small was apparently killed outright and Lynn managed to stagger outside before he collapsed. He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Armed self-defense instructors occasionally refer to a 1975 case known as Warren v. District of Columbia to underscore the importance of being able to defend one’s self.
This case involved three women who were held hostage for several hours during which they were assaulted and brutalized. They sued because a call to the police reported a burglary in progress, but responding officers did not stay longer than it took to knock on the door, approximately five minutes.
Long story short, when the three victimized women sued, the court ruled that police do not have a duty to provide protection to any person, but only to the public at large.
Thirty years later, in June 2005, the Supreme Court ruled that police do not have a constitutional duty to protect someone from harm, as reported at the time by the New York Times. Interestingly, the majority opinion was authored by Justice Scalia.
That case, Castle Rock v. Gonzales, involved the murders of a woman’s three children by her estranged husband. The high court in a 7-2 vote ruled that the town and its police could not be sued for failing to enforce her restraining order against the husband.
You are ultimately responsible for your own safety. Many activists maintain that this is the deciding factor in opposition to any “safe storage” law.
To understand why gun control laws don’t work, one has only to pay attention to crime news, where they will see stories about how firearms find their way into the wrong hands.
Following the January Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas, a couple of fellows ended up in federal court facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, these guys worked as forklift operators during what is considered the world’s largest firearms trade show, where thousands of new firearms are on display.
The report said the suspects allegedly stole at least 65 firearms from several exhibitors including Remington, Blaser USA and Legacy Sports International.
More typically, firearms are stolen during residential or commercial burglaries, sometimes out of police vehicles or private cars.
There are two new Federal Premium Hydra-Shok Deep loads available, one in .40 S&W and the other in .45 ACP.
The .40-caliber entry is a 165-grainer, while the .45 launches a 210-grain Hydra-Shok Deep projectile.
Last year, Federal “reinvented” the Hydra-Shok bullet design with the introduction of a 135-grain 9mm Luger load, so it was just a matter of time before the two other popular calibers arrived.
This bullet features what Federal calls the “iconic” center post that contributes to more consistent expansion and this new bullet offers improved penetration. These new bullets have a “more robust” center post, and they will reportedly penetrate to 15 inches in bare ballistics gel and through heavy clothing.
