Does that render so-called “safe storage” laws unconstitutional? Some people, including some of the sheriffs in Washington State now declining to enforce provisions of anti-gun Initiative 1639, think so. After all, the mandate to lock up firearms certainly makes it impossible for the gun owner to immediately grab a gun in an emergency, and anyone who has ever lived through an emergency knows they happen fast, suddenly and without a pause for the good guy to open a safe or unlock a cable or trigger lock.



Justice Scalia understood the professed concerns of gun control proponents, but in his final paragraph, he reminded everyone that rights are special, including the right to keep and bear arms.



“We are aware,” he observed, “of the problem of handgun violence in this country, and we take seriously the concerns raised by the many amici who believe that prohibition of handgun ownership is a solution. The Constitution leaves the District of Columbia a variety of tools for combating that problem, including some measures regulating handguns... But the enshrinement of constitutional rights necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table. These include the absolute prohibition of handguns held and used for self-defense in the home. Undoubtedly some think that the Second Amendment is outmoded in a society where our standing army is the pride of our Nation, where well-trained police forces provide personal security, and where gun violence is a serious problem. That is perhaps debatable, but what is not debatable is that it is not the role of this Court to pronounce the Second Amendment extinct.”

