Ruger’s ‘Collector’s Series 10/22’ Model

‘Behind Enemy Lines’

Because of I-1639’s passage, all of Washington State is now considered by rights advocates to be “behind enemy lines.”



Democrats control the State Legislature and there’s an anti-gun Democrat in the Governor’s Mansion and another is the Attorney General. However, lest anyone get too confident, the whole country could be “behind enemy lines” with Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats set to take back control of the U.S. House in January. Washington has merely become the petri dish where new gun control schemes are being tried.



How did this happen? According to a recent story in the New York Times, the NRA and other rights groups were simply out-gunned in the elections by being out-spent.



“Two groups that are focused on gun control, Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety, spent at least $37 million at the state and federal level in the midterms, compared with at least $20 million by the N.R.A.,” the New York Times reported. “The figures are incomplete, because some of the spending done by such groups is not required to be disclosed, but all sides agreed that the N.R.A. was outspent, stemming a trend of financial dominance for the N.R.A. going back years.”