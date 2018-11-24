Say Good-Bye To 2018, A Rotten Year

No ‘Slippery Slope,’ Eh?

If anyone still thinks that gun owner concerns about the “slippery slope” are so much Chicken Little paranoia, take a look at Washington State, the nation’s petri dish of gun control politics.



Last month, Evergreen State voters passed gun control Initiative 1639, which made the state’s gun laws among the strictest in the country. That’s only four years after voters passed an earlier citizen initiative that requires so-called “universal background checks.”



The total turnout, according to the Secretary of State’s office, was 71.83 percent, which was actually higher than many initially thought. There were 3,133,462 ballots counted out of 4,362,459 registered voters. The gun control measure passed by just under 60 percent, raising the odds that some gun owners voted in favor of I-1639.



But the Seattle-based and billionaire-backed gun control lobbying group behind both initiatives has already announced they want more from the Legislature in 2019. On the wish list are efforts to erode the state’s 35-year-old preemption statute that placed sole authority for gun regulation in the hands of the Legislature. Anti-gunners want to allow cities to adopt their own regulations.



They’re also looking at magazine capacity limits, and expansion of Extreme Risk Protection Order protocols to include “hate crimes.”



And at the national level with Pelosi and pals back in charge of the House, they’re pressing for more “common sense” restrictions.



With layer upon layer of gun controls, Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation recently observed to Insider Online that the result — and quite likely the intention — is to create a “chilling effect” on gun owners or would-be gun owners, discouraging people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.