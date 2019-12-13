There’s just one little problem with all of this reportage: It’s not accurate. Bloomberg’s gig isn’t “safety” and neither is it the focus of his lobbying organization.



As Paul Davis, writing for the Washington Times put it, “Like George Orwell’s ‘newspeak’ from his brilliant novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, the Left has exchanged words and phrases they use in the public debate. They hope the euphemistic changes will better sell their ideas than the tired old ones. For example, liberals became progressives, global warming became climate change, quid pro quo became bribery, and gun control became gun safety.”



It also became “gun reform” — and “gun responsibility” as in the name of another billionaire-backed gun prohibition lobbying organization based in Seattle, the “Alliance for Gun Responsibility.”



This leads us to a troubling little fact revealed in a recent Rasmussen survey with the Heartland Institute. The poll found 66 percent of “likely U.S. voters” oppose repealing the Second Amendment. Only 66 percent?



That may seem good on paper, but it means a whopping 34 percent of “likely voters” aren’t so sure. That includes, the poll said, 24 percent who actually favor repeal, and 10 percent who are simply “undecided.” Those are the people about whom American Handgunner readers need to worry because they’re willing to throw one-tenth of the Bill of Rights under the bus, as recommended in 2018 by then-retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens in a controversial New York Times opinion piece.



Stevens died earlier this year at age 99, but watch for his name and anti-Second Amendment argument to pop up occasionally over the next ten months as gun rights versus gun control becomes a centerpiece of the 2020 federal and state election cycle.



https://www.cnbc.com



https://www.washingtontimes.com



www.rasmussenreports.com