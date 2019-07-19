Seven House Republicans,
Nat’l gun group want to
end ‘Gun-Free Zones’
A handful of Capitol Hill Republicans have signed onto legislation calling for repeal of the “Gun-Free School Zones Act” and replacing it with the “Safe Students Act,” at the same time that a national gun rights organization has launched a campaign to end all so-called “gun-free” zones in the U.S.
Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie has been joined by seven other GOP House members to sponsor H.R. 3200. While it may have long odds of ever getting out of committee, the proposal puts a spotlight on an issue that has been criticized for years.
Gun-free school zones, as a means of preventing school shootings, has been a demonstrable failure.
“Gun-free zones are ineffective and make our schools less safe,” Massie said, referring to a November 2018 Op-Ed in the Chicago Tribune authored by gun researcher John Lott. “Ninety-eight percent of mass public shootings since 1950 have occurred in places where citizens are banned from having guns. Banks, churches, sports stadiums, and many of my colleagues in Congress are protected with firearms. Yet children inside the classroom are too frequently left vulnerable.”
Last Nov. 20, Lott—head of the Crime Prevention Research Center—wrote, “Most gunmen are smart enough to know that they can kill more people if they attack places where victims can’t defend themselves. That’s one reason why 98 percent of mass public shootings since 1950 have occurred in places where citizens are banned from having guns.
“The national media tend to ignore case after case of mass public shootings being stopped by armed private citizens,” he continued.
Massie is joined by fellow Kentuckian James Comer, plus Republican Reps. Justin Amash (MI), Jody Hice (GA), Jeff Duncan (SC), Matt Gaetz (FL), plus Texans Louie Gohmert and and Brian Babin.
It’s not the first go-round for this legislation. It was originally introduced in 2007 by then-Rep. Ron Paul.
On the other hand, Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president now running for his party’s 2020 presidential nomination, introduced the “Gun-Free School Zones Act” when he was in the U.S. Senate, back in 1990.
SAF wants them all gone
While the National Rifle Association has been mired in troubles both internal and external, one other gun rights organization—the Second Amendment Foundation—stepped up to the plate earlier this week to launch a campaign aimed at eliminating most, if not all, “gun-free zones.”
SAF Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb unveiled a full-page advertisement scheduled in some firearms periodicals that declares, “You’re a sitting duck in a gun-free zone.”
“Whether you’re talking about a high school in Florida, a theater in Colorado or a mall in Nebraska,” Gottlieb said in a prepared statement, “the common denominator has been that they all prohibited firearms on the premises. Of course, in every case, that ban had zero effect on the shooters who took innocent lives. There are numerous other examples where the gun-free mindset has been worse than a failure, and history has provided us the grim casualty counts to prove it.”
He called gun-free zones “shooting galleries for maniacs.”
“The evidence shows that gun-free zones are not the answer,” Gottlieb said. “Indeed, they provide an added danger because they prevent legally armed citizens from defending themselves and others, while creating the mere illusion of safety.
“For more than two decades,” Gottlieb said, “the U.S. has perpetuated a false sense of security with gun-free zones. It’s time to end this dangerous folly.”
Timing is everything
By no small coincidence, this Saturday, July 20, is “National Train a Teacher Day,” sponsored by the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) and Taser.
It’s an opportunity for teachers and school administrators around the country to receive free self-defense training from certified instructors and training counselors. They’ve got a website that includes links to find training in each state or region.
According to a USCCA news release, it’s “a nationwide effort to empower and educate those who are charged with the safety and education of our Children. The USCCA and many others believe the solution to evil acts of violence is found through education, empowerment, the elimination of ‘gun free zones,’ and the free exercise of the rights and liberties of law-abiding Americans.”
Alchemy Custom unveils ‘Classic Carry 1911’
Just what the country needs, you’re thinking, another custom-grade Model 1911 pistol.
Alchemy Custom Weaponry of Fort Wayne, Indiana earlier this week announced the “Classic Carry 1911,” and Insider Online admittedly drooled a bit at the images. Designed by master gunsmith Rob Schauland, this pistol — according to Alchemy — offers handgunners “everything they need and nothing they don’t.”
Maybe it’s because this pistol is built on the Commander platform, with a 4.25-inch barrel, which has always struck this correspondent as the right size for a carry piece. It features checkering on the front strap and mainspring housing, custom-designed ACW rear sight and a tritium front sight, blued or hard chrome finish, round hammer, beavertail grip safety with a bump, and several grip options including traditional checkered grips, American Holly, Ebony or ironwood.
Never predict your own demise
When a 69-year-old self-identified ANTIFA activist who claimed to have been “radicalized in civics class at 13” circulated a “Manifesto” just hours before he was killed by police in Tacoma, Washington while trying to firebomb a federal detention center, he apparently predicted his own demise.
Willem Van Spronsen wrote, ‘i (sic) regret that i (sic) will miss the rest of the revolution. thank (sic) you for the honor of having me in your midst.”
Early on the morning of July 6, Spronson was fatally shot after throwing “incendiary devices” later described in some reports as Molotov cocktails at various targets. He managed to burn one vehicle, but he didn’t burn the detention center.
Van Spronsen was carrying a semi-auto rifle. It’s not clear if he fired at anyone. In his “manifesto,” he claimed it was a “cheap, home built unregistered ‘ghost’ ar15 (sic), had six magazines. i (sic) strongly encourage comrades and incoming comrades to arm themselves.”
He called himself a “head in the clouds dreamer” and “joyfully revolutionary.” Van Spronsen also said, “i (sic) am antifa. i (sic) stand with comrades around the world…”
According to KIRO News, the Seattle-area CBS affiliate, Van Spronsen’s friends defended him. One even claimed that he was “murdered.”
RELATED LINKS:
https://massie.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/congressman-massie-introduces-bill-to-repeal-federal-gun-free-school-zones
https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/commentary/ct-perspec-mass-shooters-russia-public-shootings-thousand-oaks-mercy-hospital-chicago-1121-story.html
https://www.saf.org/saf-gun-free-zones-are-shooting-galleries-for-maniacs-end-them/
http://nationaltrainateacherday.com/about.html
http://nationaltrainateacherday.com/index.html
https://alchemy1911.com
www.rname.comhttps://www.kiro7.com/news/south-sound-news/vashon-island-man-sent-manifesto-before-he-was-killed-at-detention-center/966996647
https://mediaweb.kirotv.com/document_dev/2019/07/15/Manifesto_15897725_ver1.0.pdf