Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie has been joined by seven other GOP House members to sponsor H.R. 3200. While it may have long odds of ever getting out of committee, the proposal puts a spotlight on an issue that has been criticized for years.



Gun-free school zones, as a means of preventing school shootings, has been a demonstrable failure.



“Gun-free zones are ineffective and make our schools less safe,” Massie said, referring to a November 2018 Op-Ed in the Chicago Tribune authored by gun researcher John Lott. “Ninety-eight percent of mass public shootings since 1950 have occurred in places where citizens are banned from having guns. Banks, churches, sports stadiums, and many of my colleagues in Congress are protected with firearms. Yet children inside the classroom are too frequently left vulnerable.”



Last Nov. 20, Lott—head of the Crime Prevention Research Center—wrote, “Most gunmen are smart enough to know that they can kill more people if they attack places where victims can’t defend themselves. That’s one reason why 98 percent of mass public shootings since 1950 have occurred in places where citizens are banned from having guns.



“The national media tend to ignore case after case of mass public shootings being stopped by armed private citizens,” he continued.



Massie is joined by fellow Kentuckian James Comer, plus Republican Reps. Justin Amash (MI), Jody Hice (GA), Jeff Duncan (SC), Matt Gaetz (FL), plus Texans Louie Gohmert and and Brian Babin.



It’s not the first go-round for this legislation. It was originally introduced in 2007 by then-Rep. Ron Paul.



On the other hand, Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president now running for his party’s 2020 presidential nomination, introduced the “Gun-Free School Zones Act” when he was in the U.S. Senate, back in 1990.