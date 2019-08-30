Survey: 64% of ‘Likely Voters’ want more gun control, but…

Rasmussen said 64 percent of its survey respondents “now believe the United States needs stricter gun control laws.” This represents a new high supporting additional gun controls, up from 57 percent in June 2016.



However, there’s an interesting little caveat.



According to Rasmussen, “64% of voters also say it is not possible to completely prevent mass shootings like the ones in El Paso and Dayton. Just 22% disagree and say it is possible. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure.” So, you’ve got an equal number of survey respondents who think American gun owners should be subjected to more restrictions on a constitutionally-delineated fundamental right, while acknowledging that the mass shootings fueling this gun control crusade won’t prevent them.



Two graphic object lessons on background checks can be found on the West Coast, one recently in California and the other up in Washington state. The killer who opened fire last month at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., bought his gun legally in Nevada, where he had been living recently. He was from the Gilroy area originally.



California banned so-called “assault weapons” to prevent mass shootings. So this guy brings one illegally into the state, heads for the park property where the festival was being held, cuts his way through a wire fence to avoid the security check at the official entrance, and opens fire.



Fortunately, there were armed police on scene and they quickly shot at the guy, who reportedly ended his own life.



Up in Washington, voters passed Initiative 594 back in 2014, apparently convinced that requiring so-called “universal background checks” is the way to prevent tragic shootings. But in 2016—19 months after the initiative was approved—a 19-year-old killer went to a teen party, started shooting and killed three former classmates, including his ex-girlfriend. This kid legally bought the Ruger semi-auto rifle used in the crime, clearing a background check in the process.



Three months later, another teen essentially stole a semi-auto rimfire rifle from his stepfather, thus avoiding a background check, and fatally shot five people at a mall in the community of Burlington.



According to Rasmussen 30 percent of likely voters are opposed to more gun control. The polling group acknowledged, “Support for more gun control has ranged from 40% to 56% in surveys since June 2008 and not surprisingly has always spiked after mass shootings. Opposition to more gun control peaked at 53% in early 2014.



“Forty-nine percent (49%) think stricter gun control laws will help prevent shootings like the ones in Texas and Ohio,” Rasmussen added. “This, too, is a new high, up from 46% three years ago. Forty-one percent (41%) disagree, while 10% are undecided.”