The Critical Omission In Giffords’ Capitol Hill Visit To Push Gun Bill

2019
0
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords appeared on Capitol Hill to help introduce a new gun control bill, H.R. 8. (Screen snip, YouTube, Fox News)
When the Washington Post covered the appearance by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords on Capitol Hill to endorse the introduction of a gun control bill that would mandate so-called “universal background checks” for all gun transactions, a very important detail was omitted.
Giffords is well known as the survivor of a Tucson assassination attempt in early January 2011 when six other people were killed. Giffords was seriously wounded, and the important fact that gun control advocates carefully overlooked is that the legislation, H.R. 8, would not have prevented the shooting because her would-be killer passed a background check.
Jared Lee Loughner bought a handgun the previous November at a Sportsman’s Warehouse store. So H.R. 8, like so many other gun control measures introduced with the promise that it will “combat mass shootings and other gun violence” just might be all flash and no substance.
Likewise, the suspect in last year’s carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida passed a background check when he bought the semi-auto rifle used in the crime. Indeed, many if not most mass shooters responsible for the high-profile violence in recent years passed background checks.
So, just what do Democrats now back in control in the U.S. House of Representatives think they can accomplish? As the Washington Post noted, the new gun control push is “fueled this time by dozens of newcomers who ran against the NRA.” Translation: Introducing this and other gun control measures is a payoff to the far-left base that turned out heavily in November to give Democrats the House majority.
But will it actually do anything, other than make gun ownership more of a challenge for law-abiding citizens? That’s a question the sponsors need to answer.
Republican Congressman Richard Hudson of North Carolina put it bluntly, “This legislation does nothing to prevent gun violence, yet threatens the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”
When Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto and members of the City Council proposed enacting local gun control regulations in response to the Oct. 27, 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, they quickly found themselves facing the wrath of Pennsylvania gun owners.
Hundreds of gun owners rallied at the City-County Building in Pittsburgh to oppose gun control proposals that might violate the state preemption statute. Screen snip, YouTube, KDKA News)
That fury was illustrated when hundreds of armed citizens, including a couple of people that traveled from as far away as Cincinnati and Chicago, descended on Pittsburgh’s City-County building. According to rally organizer Justin Dillon, founder of Open carry Pennsylvania, the effort was aimed at reminding Peduto of the state’s preemption statute.
The statute is matter-of-fact: “No county, municipality or township may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms, ammunition or ammunition components when carried or transported for purposes not prohibited by the laws of this Commonwealth.” Who could not understand that?
Dillon is the guy who successfully sued the City of Erie a few years ago for prohibiting his rally in that city’s West Perry Square. He understands the preemption law very well.
Anyone who remembers the Colt King Cobra will recall a decent double-action sixgun that was beefy enough to handle the .357 Magnum and deliver it accurately downrange.
Courtesy Of Colt
Colt this week raised the curtain on an all-new version of the King Cobra during the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas. By the time you read this, Insider Online will have had the chance to put this round gun through its paces at the writer’s “Industry Day at the Range.”
The public’s first opportunity to see this handgun in person will be at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Feb. 2-10.
We got some details from Colt about this sidearm. It’s got a 3-inch full-lug barrel, which makes it well suited for concealed carry or home defense. The user may replace the front sight. The trigger guard is larger than on the original, presumably to accommodate gloved hands. Manufactured from stainless steel, the King Cobra wears a synthetic grip with a textured surface, which will make it feel right at home in the wet Pacific Northwest, or down along the Gulf Coast, or even along the Eastern Seaboard.
The King Cobra has a user-friendly MSRP as well, at $899.
According to Colt, King Cobra models are already being shipped to dealers across the country.
When a 19-year-old armed robber approached a woman waiting for a bus in the Fernwood neighborhood of Chicago earlier this month, the last thing he expected was that the intended victim would fight back.
As it worked out, that probably was the very last thing he expected, because instead of giving him her hard-earned money, the legally-armed and unidentified 25-year-old woman gave him the business end of her pistol.
He took a bullet in the neck, and was found about a block away from the crime scene. He later died in a local hospital. The incident was at least partly caught on a surveillance video.
Reader reaction to the story in the Daily Wire was decidedly against the dead would-be robber, who —because of his age — was obviously carrying his gun illegally. More than one reader wondered if the dead man would be somehow listed by a gun control group as a “victim of gun violence.”
Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation had this to say: “Not surprisingly, the gun control crowd invariably loses its voice when a bad guy is shot while committing a crime. Groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action scream loudly when they push restrictive gun laws to disarm honest citizens, but when an intended victim is able to win in a deadly confrontation, they quickly stick their heads in the sand and pretend nothing happened. A legally-armed 25-year-old woman is alive today because she could fight back.”
SAF brought the Supreme Court case against the Chicago handgun ban, and then sued Illinois, forcing the state to adopt a concealed carry law.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/democratic-drive-for-gun-control-reflects-rapidly-changing-political-dynamic/2019/01/08/1922cde2-1361-11e9-ab79-30cd4f7926f2_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.dff8f54808c8
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2011_Tucson_shooting
https://www.foxnews.com/us/arizona-suspected-gunman-passed-fbi-background-check>
https://triblive.com/local/allegheny/14479129-74/armed-protesters-pillory-peduto-during-peaceful-rally-downtown-pittsburgh
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/pa-commonwealth-court/1654285.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/41942/man-tries-robbing-woman-chicago-bus-stop-she-kassy-dillon
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/fernwood-man-shot-attempted-robbery/