The Critical Omission In Giffords’ Capitol Hill Visit To Push Gun Bill

When the Washington Post covered the appearance by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords on Capitol Hill to endorse the introduction of a gun control bill that would mandate so-called “universal background checks” for all gun transactions, a very important detail was omitted.



Giffords is well known as the survivor of a Tucson assassination attempt in early January 2011 when six other people were killed. Giffords was seriously wounded, and the important fact that gun control advocates carefully overlooked is that the legislation, H.R. 8, would not have prevented the shooting because her would-be killer passed a background check.



Jared Lee Loughner bought a handgun the previous November at a Sportsman’s Warehouse store. So H.R. 8, like so many other gun control measures introduced with the promise that it will “combat mass shootings and other gun violence” just might be all flash and no substance.



Likewise, the suspect in last year’s carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida passed a background check when he bought the semi-auto rifle used in the crime. Indeed, many if not most mass shooters responsible for the high-profile violence in recent years passed background checks.



So, just what do Democrats now back in control in the U.S. House of Representatives think they can accomplish? As the Washington Post noted, the new gun control push is “fueled this time by dozens of newcomers who ran against the NRA.” Translation: Introducing this and other gun control measures is a payoff to the far-left base that turned out heavily in November to give Democrats the House majority.



But will it actually do anything, other than make gun ownership more of a challenge for law-abiding citizens? That’s a question the sponsors need to answer.



Republican Congressman Richard Hudson of North Carolina put it bluntly, “This legislation does nothing to prevent gun violence, yet threatens the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”