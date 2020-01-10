The Dirty Little Secret About Ammo Background Checks
Last year, California enacted a requirement for background checks before purchasing ammunition. In the first four months of the program, the establishment media was singing praises after a whopping 101 people were denied ammo because they were “prohibited persons.”
There had been 345,547 checks for ammunition purchases. In the broad scheme of things, 101 denials amounted to an expensive fraction of a fraction.
What the initial stories didn’t say was that 62,000 law-abiding, qualified individuals, including some police officers, were denied as well. It took a bit of snooping by the Sacramento Bee to bring that to light. The story noted arguments from the anti-gun Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence that this was no big deal, and the “inconveniences…will get sorted out as the database is updated.”
Why is it always “no big deal” when it’s somebody else’s rights that are being trampled?
But then, Holly Heyser, communications director for California Waterfowl, weighed in with an Op-Ed in which she revealed “More than half of the rejections were due to data mismatches, such as an address change; one-third were because buyers weren’t in the (state’s) database.”
Well, this idea works so poorly in California that anti-gun lawmakers and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Washington State want to do the same thing. It’s not quite clear what they think they’ll accomplish in the Evergreen State that their soulmates in Sacramento haven’t already fouled up in the Golden State, unless the ultimate goal is to discourage gun owners from buying ammunition and thus maintaining their marksmanship, training, hunting success or personal protection skills.
Ferguson is no slouch when it comes to annoying gun owners. Aside from his 53 lawsuits against the Trump administration at the expense of Washington taxpayers, he has endorsed gun control laws and wants to ban so-called “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines that hold more than ten cartridges. He’s so unpopular that some gun owners have launched a recall effort.
He claimed in a published report in the Chewelah Independent that 80 percent of respondents to a Fox News poll support background checks on ammunition purchases.
Such polls raise suspicions among gun rights activists. Back in 2014, Seattle-based anti-gunners pushed an initiative requiring “universal background checks” on firearms transactions, claiming that 90 percent of voters backed the measure. However, they raised and spent an eye-popping $10.2 million to pass Initiative 594, which, if they were being honest, shouldn’t have required any kind of a campaign because voters were overwhelmingly in favor.
On election night, against a mediocre opposition campaign, I-594 garnered just under 60 percent of the vote. There was definitely something wrong, if not dishonest, about the math.
https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/california-forum/article238565813.html?fbclid=IwAR0Sp5W2c9DMuzRAMircxvSgd_Dtt0eRoCmy6lwvRigzQxVVfOx3WcJ77D8
https://chewelahindependent.com/washington-ag-proposes-three-new-gun-control-bills/
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-08-05/california-ammo-check-law-block-sales
https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article238203004.html
Down in The Sunshine State
Washington isn’t the only state where anti-rights politicians are working feverishly to push this ammunition check scheme.
Down in Florida, according to the Sun Sentinel, a pair of Democrats identified as Rep. Dan Daley of Coral Springs and Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation, are sponsors of the proposed “Jaime’s Law.” It is so named in memory of Jaime Guttenberg, one of the victims of the St. Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
But the newspaper noted, “Current law prohibits someone who can’t buy or possess a firearm from purchasing ammunition.” But Book and Daley claim there’s a loophole in the law. (There always seems to be some “loophole.”)
As one Internet philosopher a few years ago observed, “Some people think the Second Amendment is a loophole.”
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-ammunition-background-checks-jaimie-guttenberg-20191007-5zqyyvotbvdmbjcitfcb3zjiza-story.html
State-By-State Regulations
Perhaps unintentionally, the Giffords Law Center has done a major service to gun owners, especially local activists who might want to change some things, by publishing a state-by-state list of requirements for ammunition purchases.
The state-by-state breakdown can be found here: https://lawcenter.giffords.org/gun-laws/state-law/50-state-summaries/ammunition-regulation-state-by-state/
Open up the link and find your state’s requirements. You just might be surprised.
Wrong Numbers
Back in October, Insider Online published the latest figures from the annual FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2018, which revealed among other things the decline in homicides committed with firearms that year, from 2017.
Now we’ve had a chance to revisit some of the 2018 data because of a question that came up during the holidays. The number of murders committed in Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Detroit and other municipalities this past year exceeded the body counts from entire states!
Last year in Baltimore for example, bad guys knocked off more than 340 people. Open the FBI report and one will find that’s more murder victims than in Idaho (32), Montana (34), Wyoming (12), Utah (59) and Oregon (81), with enough left over to accommodate both North (16) and South (13) Dakota, Alaska (47) and Nebraska (43). All of those states have plenty of residents who legally own guns but don’t run around shooting, stabbing or bludgeoning people.
Meanwhile, the oddball states of Washington (232) and California (1,739) have lots of gun control activity.
The FBI crime report may have some incomplete data, but probably not enough to alter the situation.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/table-20
That Was a Big ‘Oops!’
Maryland has some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, but they didn’t prevent a fellow identified as Leo Shaw, 33, from getting his hands on two handguns and an AR-type semi-auto rifle.
In Shaw’s case, that was a major no-no because he was convicted of armed robbery and narcotics violations back in 2004. He was on parole for the armed robbery conviction when, last May, he was sacked following a search of his home in Salisbury.
According to WMDT News, Shaw is going to have a lot of time to think about his actions following his conviction for illegal possession of firearms. He pulled a 15-year sentence and will have to stay in prison for at least 10 years before he is even considered for parole.
https://www.wmdt.com/2019/12/salisbury-man-sentenced-for-illegal-possession-of-firearms/