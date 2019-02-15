There’s a new sheriff’s attitude in town

But Washington isn’t the only place where sheriffs are standing up for the rights of their constituents. Down in New Mexico, all but a handful of the state’s 33 sheriffs recently declared that they opposed new gun control legislation. Reinforcing their position, the county commissions in at least four counties have adopted so-called “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions, and lawmen in those counties will not be expected to enforce gun control laws that might be passed.



For some years now, social media has been loaded with talk about a “coming revolution” and these sheriffs might be on the cutting edge. What some people might have expected to be a noisy uprising now appears to be — at least for the time being — a cooperative effort by the top lawmen to push back against laws that they believe to be unconstitutional.



This comes as Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in Washington’s Spokane County has publicly stated what he believes to have been the most important reason Evergreen State gun prohibitionists pushed through Initiative 1639 last fall. Readers might recall Insider Online’s report about Knezovich a couple of weeks ago discussing the death threat posted on social media against him following his announcement that he wouldn’t enforce the measure.



According to Knezovich, I-1639 is the first time that a so-called “semiautomatic assault rifle” has been defined. It’s a gun that, he said, doesn’t actually exist. But now, at least in Washington, if anti-gunners mount a future initiative to ban “assault rifles,” they have a definition on which to rely.



Down in New Mexico, according to the Ruidoso News, commissioners in Lincoln County adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution recently. The newspaper also said the commission approved a second measure that opposes any legislation that might “impose rules, regulations and restrictions exceeding federal laws on all private firearm transfers between individuals.”



What’s that all about? The term “universal background checks” comes to mind, and this is going to become rather important in the weeks and months ahead because it is now the mantra of Capitol Hill anti-gunners lining up behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push through H.R. 8, known as the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.”