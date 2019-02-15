There’s a new sheriff’s attitude in town
Recently, Insider Online reported about the situation out in Washington State, where it appears a majority of county sheriffs and at least one police chief have announced they will not be enforcing provisions of a controversial gun control initiative passed by voters last fall.
But Washington isn’t the only place where sheriffs are standing up for the rights of their constituents. Down in New Mexico, all but a handful of the state’s 33 sheriffs recently declared that they opposed new gun control legislation. Reinforcing their position, the county commissions in at least four counties have adopted so-called “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions, and lawmen in those counties will not be expected to enforce gun control laws that might be passed.
For some years now, social media has been loaded with talk about a “coming revolution” and these sheriffs might be on the cutting edge. What some people might have expected to be a noisy uprising now appears to be — at least for the time being — a cooperative effort by the top lawmen to push back against laws that they believe to be unconstitutional.
This comes as Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in Washington’s Spokane County has publicly stated what he believes to have been the most important reason Evergreen State gun prohibitionists pushed through Initiative 1639 last fall. Readers might recall Insider Online’s report about Knezovich a couple of weeks ago discussing the death threat posted on social media against him following his announcement that he wouldn’t enforce the measure.
According to Knezovich, I-1639 is the first time that a so-called “semiautomatic assault rifle” has been defined. It’s a gun that, he said, doesn’t actually exist. But now, at least in Washington, if anti-gunners mount a future initiative to ban “assault rifles,” they have a definition on which to rely.
Down in New Mexico, according to the Ruidoso News, commissioners in Lincoln County adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution recently. The newspaper also said the commission approved a second measure that opposes any legislation that might “impose rules, regulations and restrictions exceeding federal laws on all private firearm transfers between individuals.”
What’s that all about? The term “universal background checks” comes to mind, and this is going to become rather important in the weeks and months ahead because it is now the mantra of Capitol Hill anti-gunners lining up behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push through H.R. 8, known as the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.”
They Can’t Handle The Truth
Into this fray has waded author, economist and researcher John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, a small operation that has had a big impact on the gun rights debate.
When it comes to so-called “universal background checks” being some sort of panacea to mass shooting incidents like the one that happened recently in Aurora, Illinois, Lott is not afraid of calling out gun control advocates. Writing at Townhall, Lott summed it up brutally.
John Lott
“Universal background checks,” he says, “wouldn’t have stopped a single mass public shooting in this century.”
Most mass shooters in recent memory either passed background checks, or acquired guns in ways that avoided such checks. For example, Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza murdered his mother and took her properly-acquired and stored guns. Thurston High School shooter Kip Kinkel murdered both of his parents before setting off to school in Springfield, Oregon to commit mayhem.
On the other hand, both Fort Hood shooters, the Las Vegas mass shooter, the guy who shot former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Parkland, Florida gunman; all of these people and many others did pass background checks. Even Illinois killer Gary Martin, possibly because of incomplete records checks, got a Firearms Owner Identification (FOID) card five years ago and while he had it, he purchased the murder weapon and kept it even after his FOID card was revoked and his concealed carry permit application was rejected. That was after his felony history in Mississippi was revealed with a fingerprint check, and Illinois State Police told him to surrender his gun.
Gutsy Politician Weighs In
Not all politicians are drinking the Congressional Kool-Aid.
Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-Alabama) is one example of a representative who isn’t buying what the anti-gunners are selling. Writing recently in the Yellow Hammer News, the self-described gun owner declared she would oppose H.R. 8.
Rep. Martha Roby
Echoing Lott, she observed, “None of the recent mass shootings in this country would have been prevented by this bill.”
“The State of California,” Roby wrote, “has some of the strictest firearm laws in the country, and their system of universal background checks has proven to be a failure. A recent study by the liberal-leaning Violence Prevent Research Program at the University of California – Davis and Johns Hopkins University found that the implementation of universal background checks has had no effect on the rates of homicide or suicide by firearm.”
California has had “universal background check” requirements for several years. Isla Vista spree killer Elliot Rodger passed three background checks to purchase three handguns. He killed six people, including three he stabbed fatally before shooting three others and then taking his own life.
Maybe Roby and Lott are right. Keep your eye on H.R. 8.
Hornady’s ‘Zombies In The Heartland 2019’
Just when you thought it was safe to turn out all the lights and go to sleep, the gang at Hornady announced the dates for this year’s “Zombies in the Heartland 3-Gun Match.”
The competition will be held May 31-June 2 at the Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island.
New this year, according to a Hornady news release, is the Pistol Caliber Carbine division, with AR-style firearms chambered in pistol calibers (9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP, for example). And, there will be “more zombies” by popular request, so there will be 10 competitive stages and five side-match stages.
This event has been happening for eight years and it hasn’t totally creeped anyone out so far. Hornady says this competition draws as many as 400 shooters, including some who come from other countries.
Want to know all about this event? Click on this link: https://www.zombiesintheheartland.com
