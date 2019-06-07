High Court Showdown Looming

New York City officials are bracing for the worst, not because Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for president, but because the U.S. Supreme Court has accepted a challenge to the city’s ridiculously strict handgun law that doesn’t allow gun owners to take their registered sidearms outside the city.



The high court, with Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on board, likely didn’t take the case, filed by the New York Rifle & Pistol Association, just to uphold the city law. At least, that’s the prevailing wisdom from pundits.



Weighing in on this recently was veteran journalist Jim Shepherd at The Outdoor Wire, who had this interesting observation: “Neither the Cities of New York or Chicago nor the District of Columbia have shown the slightest hesitation to ignore the direction of the Supreme Court when it comes to Second Amendment issues. Years after the Heller and McDonald decisions overturned the anti-gun regulations in the District and Chicago, unreasonable rules and regulations still exist that make legally owning, much less carrying, firearms essentially impossible.”



The Supreme Court may have taken this case for the opportunity of sternly slapping down these, and other, stubbornly anti-gun municipalities that routinely legislate against the rights of gun owners.



Under Chief Justice John Roberts, the court has “shown a decided reluctance to hear Second Amendment cases,” Shepherd wrote.



“When it has,” he added, “verdicts have been rendered in the most narrow interpretations possible- leaving wiggle room for anti-gun politicians to continue their discriminatory -and, technically, illegal actions with little fear or consequences.”



That may be about to change with Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the bench.