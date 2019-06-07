Two conversations
guaranteed to drive
anti-gunners nuts
Want to ignite a brawl at the next neighborhood cookout, just so you can tell anti-gunners apart from rational people?
Mention the guy who is teaching firearm safety to youngsters near Mint Hill, N.C. The man’s name is Michael Pegram, and news of his project went ballistic across social media a couple of weeks ago. He teaches genuine “gun safety,” not the paranoia-based rhetoric gun control groups like to spread.
According to WBTV, some of Pegram’s students are as young as 6 years old, and his logic is sound: Take away the mystery about guns, and kids will be safer.
Kids spend four hours in the classroom learning safety and four more hours on the range, learning to shoot and handle guns safely. They start with Nerf guns and work up from there to .22 and even 9mm calibers.
If that topic doesn’t fire up the fanatics, Insider Online’s longtime pal John Carlson, the morning drive time broadcaster at Seattle’s KVI-AM recently penned a column for Crosscut, an online news/opinion magazine that was headlined, “Why Arming WA School Officials Might Not be A Bad Idea.”
Carlson began his column with a question: Which school would you want your child to attend, one with a sign that says “This school is a gun free zone to keep our students and staff safe,” or one with a sign that says, “This school has armed security to protect the safety of our students and staff.”
Carlson talked to the superintendent of the Toppenish School District, the only one in the Evergreen State that allows armed staff. That educator explained the program, which is completely volunteer. Participants are recertified annually, with a full day of training.
One reader declared that “gun-free zone” signs are “for the sons of the gun nuts who leave unlocked weapons all over their houses.”
Meanwhile, A Court Win
A federal court challenge of Washington State’s extremist gun control Initiative 1639 will move ahead now that a U.S. District Court judge in Tacoma has ruled that plaintiffs in the case have “standing.”
The lawsuit was filed by the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment Foundation. They are joined by two firearms retailers and four young adults whose Second Amendment rights were literally stripped by the initiative. I-1639 raised the minimum age to purchase a semi-auto rifle of any caliber, including .22 rimfire, to 21 years. It also defined “semiautomatic assault rifle” so broadly that the definition applies to every self-loading rifle ever manufactured, including the classic Ruger 10/22.
The same people who think Carlson’s idea of armed school officials is nuts also supported the initiative, which passed last November by just under 60 percent of the vote. The campaign was largely bankrolled by about a dozen wealthy elitists including the late Paul Allen.
Defendants in the case tried to have the lawsuit dismissed. U.S. District Court Judge Ronald B. Leighton, a George W. Bush appointee, denied their request. This past February, Leighton became a senior judge of the court, for the Western District of Washington.
SAF’s Alan Gottlieb told Insider Online that this should mean the lawsuit, aimed at some of the I-1639 provisions, can move forward. The case may take many months, but a victory might send a message that constitutional rights aren’t up to a public vote.
Gottlieb, incidentally, will be the subject of an exclusive interview in GUNS magazine in October.
Buh Bye Rahm
Rahm Emanuel left office as Chicago mayor recently, and for some Windy City residents, it couldn’t have been soon enough.
According to a data-jammed website ‘heyjackass.com,’ during his reign as mayor, about 566 people were killed annually, for a grand total of 4,535 slayings while he was in office.
Dubbed “Shoot-o-Rahm-a” by the website, Emanuel was a graduate of the Clinton and Obama administrations, and he was no friend of the Second Amendment. On his watch, the city had to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st Century where gun rights are concerned. His signature on a six-zero check to the Second Amendment Foundation is something of a trophy for SAF’s Gottlieb, after the city had to pay the foundation’s legal bills stemming from a lawsuit over the city’s anti-gun-rights regulations.
But we haven’t heard the last from Emanuel. According to RealClearPolitics.com, he’s now a contributing editor to The Atlantic. That promises some interesting reading.
High Court Showdown Looming
New York City officials are bracing for the worst, not because Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for president, but because the U.S. Supreme Court has accepted a challenge to the city’s ridiculously strict handgun law that doesn’t allow gun owners to take their registered sidearms outside the city.
The high court, with Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on board, likely didn’t take the case, filed by the New York Rifle & Pistol Association, just to uphold the city law. At least, that’s the prevailing wisdom from pundits.
Weighing in on this recently was veteran journalist Jim Shepherd at The Outdoor Wire, who had this interesting observation: “Neither the Cities of New York or Chicago nor the District of Columbia have shown the slightest hesitation to ignore the direction of the Supreme Court when it comes to Second Amendment issues. Years after the Heller and McDonald decisions overturned the anti-gun regulations in the District and Chicago, unreasonable rules and regulations still exist that make legally owning, much less carrying, firearms essentially impossible.”
The Supreme Court may have taken this case for the opportunity of sternly slapping down these, and other, stubbornly anti-gun municipalities that routinely legislate against the rights of gun owners.
Under Chief Justice John Roberts, the court has “shown a decided reluctance to hear Second Amendment cases,” Shepherd wrote.
“When it has,” he added, “verdicts have been rendered in the most narrow interpretations possible- leaving wiggle room for anti-gun politicians to continue their discriminatory -and, technically, illegal actions with little fear or consequences.”
That may be about to change with Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the bench.
Ruger’s 70th Anniversary Standard pistol
We like good handguns as well as anybody, and ever since firing a .22-caliber Ruger Standard pistol back in the early 1960s, we’ve just had this “thing” about Bill Ruger’s remarkably successful rimfire.
Insider Online is the proud owner of a bull-barrel Mark IV pistol with its innovative takedown, ambidextrous safety and dead-bang accuracy. And now Ruger is offering a 70th Anniversary commemorative of the original Standard model that no serious Ruger collector can ignore.
Like the original 1949 pistol, this one has a 4.75-inch tapered barrel with fixed sights. The barrel is cut with six lands and grooves on a 1:16-inch right-hand twist. Weighing 28.2 ounces empty, it’s got an aluminum grip frame, checkered synthetic grips and wears a blue finish.
We’ve made what some people might consider remarkable shots on live game with a vintage Standard pistol, and witnessed even more. One of my mentors way back when was a hound hunter who pursued raccoons with a passion. In his International panel truck was a Ruger Standard pistol with a full cartridge belt, locked inside a wood cargo box.
I acquired a Standard model some years ago at a gun show. The finish was still good, there was one ding in the butt, but when I got down to the range, at 25 yards it proved to be superbly accurate. We’ll bet this commemorative model is just as good, and it’s a lot prettier.
With two ten-round magazines, the pistol comes in a custom wood case with a 70th Anniversary pin and decal. Serial numbers on this limited edition pistol feature a “70TH” custom prefix. It has a magazine disconnect for safety and on top ahead of the ejection port is a “70th Anniversary” laser engraving.
Due to gun control regulations, this pistol is not available in California or Massachusetts.
Everywhere else, it carries an MSRP of $529.00
