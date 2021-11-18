Thanksgiving is just over the horizon (next Thursday!) and something handgunners have to be thankful for this year is one of John Moses Browning’s most iconic handgun designs enjoying a double resurrection. Both EAA and Springfield Armory have a new rendition.

Browning didn’t live long enough to see this pistol in production — he passed in 1926 and the pistol appeared in 1935. The design was completed by Dieudonne Saive of Fabrique Nationale in Belgium, but I imagine Browning would have been proud of the finished product.

I’ve known several guys who have owned P35 pistols in 9mm. Every one of them loves this handgun, with its double-stack magazine, decent sights, ring-type hammer and guaranteed firepower. Models I’ve fired have been accurate and reliable. Beyond that, everything else is frosting on the proverbial cake.

Springfield Armory’s entry is the SA-35. According to company literature, “subtle but significant upgrades” make it a winner. It’s fitted with a white dot front sight and Tactical Rack rear sight, dovetailed into the slide. Springfield added finely checkered walnut grip panels, which contrast nicely with the pistol’s matte blue finish. Barrel length is 4.7” cut with a 1:10-inch rifling twist. Weight is 31.5 ounces and overall length is 7.8″.

The SA-35 has forged steel parts, an improved feed ramp design, 15-round magazine capacity and does not have a magazine disconnect. Springfield says a magwell “has been machined into the frame” for better reloads.

Could anybody walk down one of those dark alleys confidently with this pistol? No doubt.