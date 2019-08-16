Welcome to Chicago, the Center of an Insane Universe

At least, that was the count from a remarkable website called www.heyjackass.com, which keeps a running count on all things crime-related in the Windy City. Earlier this year, a short documentary produced by Punch Out Films (that can be viewed on YouTube) told the story of Chicago’s mean streets. It was wall-to-wall despair.



What caught the attention of Insider Online was the sad fact that on the same weekend of the tragic shooting at the annual Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Cali. that claimed three lives and left 15 other people wounded, Chicago served up nine homicides and 39 people wounded. And, of course, the national headlines focused on California; probably because it involved a 19-year-old who bought the gun in Nevada legally, but then illegally brought it into the Golden State. Once there, he violated various laws ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to bringing a gun into a gun-free zone to homicide.



At the time of this writing, more than 1,400 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago in 2019. In just July, 286 people were wounded by gunfire.



It’s important to keep these numbers in mind because the gun prohibition lobby and its friends on Capitol Hill apparently have a distorted viewpoint that people misusing guns in Chicago are somehow representative of law-abiding gun owners all over the landscape, and they must be regulated. Of course, if that were the case, the country would quickly run out of cemetery space.



Now, in the midst of all this carnage, the truly bizarre and tragically ironic sometimes rise to the surface.



RELATED ARTICLE LINK:

http://www.heyjackass.com