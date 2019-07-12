Welcome to the surreal: Media, anti-gun Dems help spike gun sales with rhetoric

BULLETIN: NYC Wants Out of Supreme Court challenge to handgun law

The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that the City of New York is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to “drop its planned review of a gun rights case” involving the city’s restrictive policy barring licensed handgun owners from traveling outside the city with their sidearms.



The city’s argument is simple: “We’re changing the law.”



But attorney Paul Clement, representing the New York Rifle and Pistol Association, in a case supported by the National Rifle Association, is effectively saying “not so fast.” In a letter to the high court, Clement reportedly wrote, “It is not at all clear that the City has foresworn the power to control where its residents may transport their duly licensed handguns or that there are no continuing effects from past violations of licensing restrictions.”



Earlier this year, when the high court accepted the case—the first Second Amendment case it has considered since the Second Amendment Foundation’s 2010 McDonald v. City of Chicago landmark—many observers suggested the Supremes would not have granted review if they intended to uphold the New York City gun law.



And that’s what frightens Big Apple anti-gunners, along with gun control proponents across the landscape. With Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch now on the bench, it could mean another significant ruling to strengthen Second Amendment rights waits over the horizon.



Some gun rights proponents believe the city, by scrambling to change the regulation in order to avoid a court ruling, is essentially admitting that its gun control scheme went too far.



But a Supreme Court ruling that says so would open the door for other gun law challenges. Anti-gunners want it both ways. They want to treat gun owners as second-class citizens and the Second Amendment as protective of a second-class right, but never be held accountable for doing so.



Keep your eye on this one. This column certainly will.



