In the aftermath of that church shooting, anti-gun billionaire and wannabe president Michael Bloomberg told a reporter, “Somebody in the congregation had their own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it is the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”



National Review’s Jim Geraghty took Bloomberg apart in an opinion piece earlier this month over his contradictory statements regarding the Second Amendment.



The proper response to Bloomberg’s concerns is that people who carry guns for personal protection and the defense of others are above-average citizens. They’ve cleared background checks to get their carry licenses and other background checks to buy their carry pieces. Many, if not most, have had some kind of training (depending upon the state) and many others have taken advanced training courses.



So, Mike, you can rest easy tonight, under the protection of your personal armed security team.



